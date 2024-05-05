Community Capital’s Garrett Smith Attends Milken Institute Global Conference

– Smith to join influential thought leaders and innovators in addressing critical global issues –

Garrett Smith’s banking technology firm Community Capital is a B2B, nationwide loan marketplace designed to enable financial institutions, including community banks, regional banks, and credit unions, to better manage liquidity and mitigate asset risk. With over 1,300 financial institution members on the platform, and several major strategic partnerships driving rapid membership expansion, Community Capital is transforming the way financial institutions of all sizes manage risk and grow their businesses.

As a Milken Institute Young Leader, Smith provides financial technology thought leadership to the membership and broader community, actively sharing his passion for providing greater transparency and connectivity for the diverse network of financial institutions across the country. His goal is to advocate for providing more tools and technologies to the community-based banks and credit unions that are essential to sustaining vibrant local and rural economies. Delivering meaningful technological innovation to these institutions is critical to sustaining their longer-term growth, resiliency, and competitiveness in an ever-evolving financial services landscape. Through his advocacy and engagement, he seeks to inspire, and be inspired by, other fintech entrepreneurs.

The Milken Institute is renowned for bringing together industry leaders and innovation trailblazers to share fresh perspectives and accelerate progress through nonpartisan collaboration and idea sharing. The nonprofit organization’s 2024 conference is slated to host over 150 presentations and panel discussions, encompassing a speaker lineup of over 800 individuals.

About Garrett Smith

Garrett Smith is a fintech entrepreneur and thought leader, with a mission to deliver impactful solutions to the community financial institutions ecosystem by providing the technology and services to enable more efficient, effective balance sheet and liquidity management. He is the Founder and CEO of Community Capital Technology Inc. (“Community Capital”), a peer-to-peer loan marketplace platform providing real-time access and connectivity to over 1,300 banks and credit unions nationwide, both directly and through strategic partnerships, including with PNC Capital Markets LLC (“PNC”), Computer Services Inc. (“CSI”), and CU Business Group (“CUBG”). This is Smith’s third entrepreneurial venture in the marketplace technology industry, having previously served as President and Founding Partner of Opportunity Network, and a Principal at GSM Systems.

About The Milken Institute Young Leaders Circle (YLC)

The Milken Institute Young Leaders Circle (YLC) includes intellectually curious, motivated, and philanthropic young professionals between the ages of 25 and 40 who support the Milken Institute and its mission. With 300 members in Los Angeles, New York, London, Singapore, and the MEA region, the YLC represents the best and the brightest from a wide variety of industries. Members are actively involved in programs and research and receive special invitations to private events. They are also provided access to the annual Global Conference and select regional summits. For information about the YLC, contact youngleaderscircle@milkeninstitute.org.

