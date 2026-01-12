Virgin Atlantic Accelerates Video Production Time by 75% for Cabin Crew Engagement With Idomoo’s AI Video Creator

The personalised videos covered detailed pay information in a secure, easy to understand format with high employee engagement.

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#gaming--When Virgin Atlantic needed to communicate a time-sensitive pay offer to cabin crew employees, clarity and speed were critical. To meet that challenge, the airline partnered with Idomoo to deliver an AI-powered personalised video campaign that made the offer easy to understand and relevant for every individual employee. The pay offer was accepted, facilitated by the clear, personalised message.

The personalised video was sent via email and included a clear breakdown of what the pay offer meant on a personal level, including pay increases and estimated backpay, while ensuring sensitive information was communicated securely.

“We wanted to make sure every colleague clearly understood what the pay offer meant for them personally,” said Matt Webster, Head of Cabin Crew Operations at Virgin Atlantic. “Using AI-assisted personalised video allowed us to communicate complex information quickly, clearly and at scale, while keeping the message human and focused on our people. The campaign’s success showed us this approach really resonated.”

Because the offer required employees to make an informed decision, Virgin Atlantic needed the videos produced and distributed quickly. With support from Lucas, Idomoo’s AI video creator, the team significantly accelerated the creative process, reducing production time by 75% compared to their traditional video campaigns while maintaining accuracy, quality and brand consistency.

The result was a highly successful internal communications campaign that not only drove strong engagement but also helped employees understand the value of the offer, which was ultimately accepted. According to an internal survey, an overwhelming majority of employees found the video helpful.

Campaign highlights:

Virgin Atlantic was able to produce the videos 75% faster than past campaigns.

The personalised videos had an impressive 91% completion rate.

Total views exceeded unique viewers by over 40%, indicating repeat viewing.

The pay offer was accepted, with the personalised videos achieving all of Virgin Atlantic’s objectives.

The personalised videos were rendered on Idomoo’s Next Generation Video Platform, enabling Virgin Atlantic to tailor content dynamically for each employee at scale. By presenting complex information visually and personally, the videos helped cut through confusion and ensured employees knew exactly how the offer applied to them. Data was handled securely, backed by Idomoo’s extensive security protocols and credentials, including ISO 27001, SOC 2 Type 2 and ISO 42001, the global standard for AI management systems.

“Internal communications are most effective when they’re clear, personal and timely,” said James Golledge, Head of Sales for EMEA at Idomoo. “This campaign is a great example of how personalised video can transform employee communications, especially when the message is complex and the stakes are high. With help from Lucas, Virgin Atlantic was able to move fast without sacrificing quality, a true win-win.”

Lucas saves time and money in the video creation process by handling everything from scripting and structure to visual elements, all from a simple prompt, helping brands launch campaigns faster and more efficiently. Combined with Idomoo’s real-time personalisation technology, organisations can deliver high-impact video content at scale, turning key messages into moments that resonate.

To learn more or try a demo, visit idomoo.com.

About Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic was founded by entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson in 1984, with innovation and amazing customer service at its core. In 2025, the airline was voted Britain’s only Global Five Star Airline by APEX for the ninth year running in the Official Airline Ratings. Headquartered in London, it employs 9,250 people worldwide, flying customers to 28 destinations throughout the year. For more information, visit www.virginatlantic.com or via Facebook, X and Instagram @virginatlantic.

About Idomoo

Idomoo’s Next Generation Video Platform empowers the world’s leading enterprises to transform their CX with personalised, AI-driven and interactive video at scale. With Lucas AI Video Creator, brands can create videos in minutes from simple prompts, slashing production costs. And Next Gen Videos are dynamic, leveraging hyper-personalisation and real-time live data to maximise relevance and conversions. Idomoo delivers unmatched ROI for market leaders like Activision, Chase, Google, Vodafone, Select Health, Oracle, American Airlines and others. Learn more at www.idomoo.com.

Media contact:

Cheryl Rodewig

cheryl.rodewig@idomoo.com, 434-298-4410