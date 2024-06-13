Viral Nation Appoints Industry Veteran Kevin King as New Chief Revenue Officer

The leader in Social-First Transformation hires experienced digital executive to bolster leadership team

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Viral Nation, a leader in social-first transformation solutions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Kevin King as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). With a storied career spanning over 28 years in marketing communications, King brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of driving growth and innovation in the digital age. King will oversee strategies for Viral Nation’s rapidly growing suite of business transformation solutions, marketing services, talent representation, and brand safety and measurement technology. King’s appointment comes in anticipation of Viral Nation’s presence at this year’s Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity and their headline sponsorship of the inaugural LIONS Creators experience.









King joins Viral Nation from MediaMonks, where he served as the Global Head of Brand Reputation. During his tenure, he was pivotal in enhancing brand visibility and managing reputation for high-profile clients globally. King’s journey with MediaMonks began in 2021 following the merger of his digital and marketing consultancy, Low Earth Orbit, with S4 Capital.

Prior to MediaMonks, King served as the Global Head of Digital at Edelman for 13 years, where he not only sat on the executive committee but also spearheaded the growth of the digital practice into a $200+ million business. Under his leadership, the team expanded to over 1,000 employees, establishing the largest social media business worldwide.

“We’re excited to announce Kevin as the newest member of our executive team at Viral Nation,” said Joe Gagliese, Co-founder and Co-CEO of Viral Nation. “His extensive experience and strategic insight into the mind of the modern CMO make him the ideal addition to our team as we continue to grow and scale at an unprecedented rate. Kevin’s leadership and expertise will strengthen our social-first strategies, influencer partnerships, and overall client success. With his proven ability to foster growth and deep industry knowledge, we are poised to enhance our innovation efforts and reinforce our commitment to delivering exceptional client results.”

“I am thrilled to be joining Viral Nation and helping to contribute to its already unbelievable growth trajectory,” said King. “The company’s commitment to innovation aligns perfectly with my passion for helping brands thrive in the digital landscape. I look forward to working with the exceptional team at Viral Nation to drive new revenue streams and elevate our clients’ success.”

King’s appointment marks a significant milestone for Viral Nation as the company continues to expand its footprint and influence in the digital marketing arena. With his strategic insights and leadership, Viral Nation is poised for even greater success.

About Viral Nation

Viral Nation unlocks the full power of Social-First marketing to scale brands into the future. Since 2014, Viral Nation has been connecting the dots between Culture, Influence and Technology to drive meaningful results for clients ranging from the world’s biggest brands to the individual influencer. Today, as the leader in social-first transformation, we unite the social ecosystem through our full-service creative agency, a 360° digital talent representation agency and social-first suite of technology solutions. Named as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America for 2023 by Deloitte, Viral Nation is a global company and home to the largest influencer roster. Our multidisciplinary teams are as diverse as our portfolio, proud to fuel growth for global brands including Audible, Campbell’s, Chegg, The Coca-Cola Company, Disney, A24, Microsoft, Meta, Vivid Seats, Tencent, TJX, and Walmart. For more information, please visit www.viralnation.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram and TikTok.

Contacts

Jen Raftery



PR for Viral Nation



jraftery@viralnation.com

Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis



PR for Viral Nation



viralnationpr@viralnaton.com