Home Business Wire VIQ Solutions to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results...
Business Wire

VIQ Solutions to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

di Business Wire

PHOENIX, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VIQ Solutions Inc. (“VIQ” or the “Company”) (TSX:VQS and NASDAQ:VQS), a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 ended December 31, 2021, after market close on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. VIQ management will host a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, March 30 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

Investors may access a live webcast of the call on the Company’s website at www.viqsolutions.com/investors or by dialing 1-888-440-4052 (North America toll-free) or +1-646-960-0827 (international) to be connected to the call by an operator using conference ID number 4983233. Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website through the same link approximately one hour after the conference call concludes.

For more information about VIQ, please visit viqsolutions.com.

About VIQ Solutions Inc.

VIQ Solutions is a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services. VIQ offers a seamless, comprehensive solution suite that delivers intelligent automation, enhanced with human review, to drive transformation in the way content is captured, secured, and repurposed into actionable information. The cyber-secure, AI technology and services platform are implemented in the most rigid security environments including criminal justice, legal, insurance, government, corporate finance, media, and transcription service provider markets, enabling them to improve the quality and accessibility of evidence, to easily identify predictive insights and to achieve digital transformation faster and at a lower cost.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Laura Haggard

Chief Marketing Officer

VIQ Solutions

Phone: (800) 263-9947

Email: marketing@viqsolutions.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Laura Kiernan

High Touch Investor Relations

Phone: 1-914-598-7733

Email: viq@htir.net

Articoli correlati

Teledyne e2v HiRel Unveils Two Space-Screened Versions of its Popular 650 V, 60 A GaN HEMTs

Business Wire Business Wire -
High voltage packaged GaN HEMTs for hi-rel applications now available off the shelf with NASA Level 1 Screening Flow MILPITAS,...
Continua a leggere

Electreon Aligns with Jacobs to Grow U.S. Wireless EV Charging Infrastructure

Business Wire Business Wire -
Electreon and Jacobs will collaborate to bring the future of EV charging to the U.S. and beyond. BEIT YANAI, Israel...
Continua a leggere

Mitel Global Partner Awards Celebrate the Exceptional Performances of their Channel Community

Business Wire Business Wire -
Americas region winners rise to the challenge to deliver flexible future-proof communications solutions supporting customers throughout their communication lifecycle DALLAS--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Teledyne e2v HiRel Unveils Two Space-Screened Versions of its Popular 650 V, 60 A...

Business Wire