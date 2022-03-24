VIQ Solutions Appoints Two New Board Members

Highly Accomplished Executives with Decades of Leadership in Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence

PHOENIX, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VIQ Solutions Inc. (“VIQ”, “VIQ Solutions” or the “Company”) (TSX: VQS and NASDAQ: VQS), a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, today announces the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective April 1, 2022.

Joining the Board are Shing Pan, Woodside Capital Partners, Investment Banker, and Susan Sumner, VIQ President and Chief Operating Officer. The appointments expand the Board to eight members, six of whom are independent.

“I am excited to announce the appointment of two highly accomplished executives to our Board. Ms. Pan’s technology experience and leadership in strategic growth will contribute appreciably to advancing our goals. Ms. Sumner’s extensive operational and management experience in the global transcription industry, including VIQ for the last four years, adds meaningful perspective to our Board,” said Larry Taylor, VIQ Chair of the Board.

Ms. Pan is an industry recognized business leader with more than 25 years’ experience in technology innovation, speech technology and AI. She has extensive industry and domain knowledge, and deep understanding of competitive landscapes helping companies strategically position for growth. She is M&A advisor and investment banker at Woodside Capital Partners, a global, independent investment bank in Silicon Valley, California. She has an MBA from Cornell University. She also holds Board Certification from Harvard Business School.

Ms. Sumner has more than 30 years of executive leadership, consulting, and operations experience with Fortune 500 companies. She has deep insight and experience in building world class operational infrastructure for Information Technology companies. Ms. Sumner successfully combined several middle market operating companies in the transcription space generating a successful exit for capital providers, and also oversaw the acquisition and integration of multiple transcription and IT businesses at Nuance Corporation.

“The appointments of Pan and Sumner further our ability to scale globally and achieve our strategic growth plans,” said Sebastien Paré, VIQ Chief Executive Officer. “Each of these seasoned professionals has an established track record for executing strategies to build successful companies. They are the next step in our plan to expand Board experience and operational acumen matching the needs of our growing global business.”

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions is a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services. VIQ offers a seamless, comprehensive solution suite that delivers intelligent automation, enhanced with human review, to drive transformation in the way content is captured, secured, and repurposed into actionable information. The cyber-secure, AI technology and services platform are implemented in the most rigid security environments including criminal justice, legal, insurance, government, corporate finance, media, and transcription service provider markets, enabling them to improve the quality and accessibility of evidence, to easily identify predictive insights and to achieve digital transformation faster and at a lower cost.

