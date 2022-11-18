VIQ Solutions Appoints Chairman, Larry Taylor, in Newly Created Role as Executive Chairman and Tim Johnson as Senior Vice President of International

PHOENIX, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VIQ Solutions Inc. (“VIQ”, “VIQ Solutions” or the “Company”) (TSX and Nasdaq: VQS), a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, today announced the appointment of the Company’s Chairman, Larry Taylor, as Executive Chairman. Additionally, the Company announced the appointment of Tim Johnson as Senior Vice President of International.

Appointment of Executive Chairman

As both an executive and board member, Mr. Taylor’s new role was created to work closely with the executive team and accelerate the Company’s delivery of increased profitability and enhanced cash flow generation in 2023. To achieve these goals, Mr. Taylor and executives will focus on completing the integration of recent Australian acquisitions, onboarding the Company’s large customer contracts, particularly in Australia, expanding the Company’s global delivery capability, and ensuring the organization is structured to maximize the value of its rapidly growing subscription based recurring revenue. These initiatives are critical to the Company’s success.

There is no change to the composition of the Office of the CEO, including Sebastien Paré, CEO, Susan Sumner, President and COO, and Alexie Edwards, CFO; all of whom will report to Mr. Taylor. Mr. Taylor’s broad financial and business experience will be brought to bear alongside the Office of the CEO and the Board of Directors.

“The VIQ Board recognizes this is a time requiring all hands-on deck. We are disappointed with 2022 financial performance and recognize the industry challenges created by completing significant acquisitions amidst labor shortages, client shutdowns and delayed technology migration created by the pandemic. Successfully executing the operational initiatives we launched this year is our highest priority. The Board will continue to work closely with the executive team and our advisors to review options to increase shareholder value through 2023 and beyond,” said Mr. Taylor.

Appointment of Senior Vice President of International

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Tim Johnson following the recently announced partnership with ORdigiNAL, a specialized value-added distributor of document creation solutions and one of the largest distributors of Nuance technologies across the globe.

Mr. Johnson, who most recently served as the Head of Sales, Healthcare, for Nuance/Microsoft in the United Kingdom and Ireland, will focus on client and partner advocacy to drive international growth and adoption of transformative technologies across targeted verticals. Mr. Johnson reports to Susan Sumner, President and COO, and he will be instrumental in leading the newly signed ORdigiNAL partnership to offer VIQ solutions to its vast dealer network, operating throughout Europe and Asia Pacific.

“Tim is responsible for leading the team building distribution through critical partners, like ORdigiNAL, as we rapidly evolve to selling SaaS solutions in our key verticals. His objective is to expand the adoption of our industry leading transcription, documentation and workflow management solutions to drive digital transformation for our clients across the globe,” said Susan Sumner.

For more information about VIQ, please visit viqsolutions.com.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions is a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services. VIQ offers a seamless, comprehensive solution suite that delivers intelligent automation, enhanced with human review, to drive transformation in the way content is captured, secured, and repurposed into actionable information. The cyber-secure, AI technology and services platform are implemented in the most rigid security environments including criminal justice, legal, insurance, government, corporate finance, media, and transcription service provider markets, enabling them to improve the quality and accessibility of evidence, to easily identify predictive insights and to achieve digital transformation faster and at a lower cost.

