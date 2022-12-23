<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Vince Holding Corp. Announces the Sale of the Intellectual Property of Rebecca...
Business Wire

Vince Holding Corp. Announces the Sale of the Intellectual Property of Rebecca Taylor, Inc.

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE), a global contemporary retailer led primarily by the Vince Brand (“Vince” or the “Company”), today announced that the Company’s indirectly wholly owned subsidiary, Rebecca Taylor, Inc., completed the sale of its intellectual property and certain related ancillary assets to RT IPCO, LLC, an affiliate of Ramani Group. The sale was completed as part of the wind down of the Rebecca Taylor business previously announced by the Company.

ABOUT VINCE HOLDING CORP.

Vince Holding Corp. is a global contemporary retailer led primarily by the Vince brand. Vince, established in 2002, is a leading global luxury apparel and accessories brand best known for creating elevated yet understated pieces for every day effortless style. Known for its range of luxury products, Vince offers women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, footwear and accessories through 50 full-price retail stores, 17 outlet stores, and its e-commerce site, vince.com and through its subscription service Vince Unfold, www.vinceunfold.com, as well as through premium wholesale channels globally. Please visit www.vince.com for more information.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
ICR, Inc.

Caitlin Churchill, 646-277-1274

Caitlin.Churchill@icrinc.com

Articoli correlati

CORRECTING and REPLACING KARL STORZ Receives Innovative Technology Designation from Vizient for TIPCAM1 Rubina with ARTip SOLO Robotic Assistance

Business Wire Business Wire -
Designation recognizes Vizient-contracted products that bring improvements to healthcare industry EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the release dated Dec. 20,...
Continua a leggere

Leonardo DRS Announces Appointment of Dr. Reginald Brothers to Board of Directors

Business Wire Business Wire -
ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leonardo DRS, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRS) announced today the appointment of Dr. Louis Reginald “Reggie” Brothers to the...
Continua a leggere

 BigBear.ai Receives Continued Listing Notice From NYSE

Business Wire Business Wire -
COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leader in AI-powered analytics and cyber engineering solutions, today announced that on December...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

CORRECTING and REPLACING KARL STORZ Receives Innovative Technology Designation from Vizient for TIPCAM1 Rubina...

Business Wire