Vimly® Benefit Solutions Adds New Board Member to Advance Strategy

MUKILTEO, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vimly Benefit Solutions, a leading provider of cloud-based benefits administration technology, announced that it has recently appointed Keith Dorsey to its Board of Directors. Mr. Dorsey’s over 25 years of sales leadership experience in the Human Capital Management and Benefits Technology industry adds significant value to the Vimly board. Currently the President & Executive Advisor of Dorsey Management Consulting, he has also served as the Executive Vice President, Global Head of Sales for Alight Solutions and Aon Hewitt, both leading providers of human capital solutions. Keith specializes in sales team effectiveness.


According to Vimly President and CEO Shannon Jurdana, Vimly will leverage Dorsey’s expertise to amplify the company’s ambitious sales and talent strategies. “In Keith, we have found a talented and multifaceted executive who shares our same diversity, equity, and inclusion values. He is wrapping up a doctorate in Organizational Change & Leadership, focusing on corporate board diversity. I am thrilled to have his experienced and thoughtful mind on our board.”

Melissa Pickell, Vimly’s Director of People and Culture, states, “We are focused on DEI at all levels. As we began this selection process, we were intentional about expanding representation on our board to reflect better the diverse populations we serve. Keith doesn’t just bring a wealth of industry and strategic growth experience; he also provides a crucial perspective around our DEI efforts.”

About Vimly Benefit Solutions

A certified Women-Owned Business (WBENC), Vimly Benefit Solutions was founded in 1993 and is solving some of the most difficult challenges in the industry. For instance, Vimly OneBill™ consolidates and manages interactions across all benefits and carriers to offer one enrollment, one bill, and one payment. Our suite of innovative solutions and services simplify the entire benefits experience, create greater efficiencies, expand market possibilities, and help our partners address the cost and quality challenges in today’s healthcare ecosystem.

