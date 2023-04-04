VikingCloud Welcomes Jim Burke as New CEO

Technology veteran to bolster VikingCloud’s strong growth and build on company’s cybersecurity and compliance leadership position

DUBLIN & CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VikingCloud, a leading provider of cybersecurity and compliance solutions, today announces the appointment of Jim Burke as chief executive officer and member of the VikingCloud board to drive the company’s next phase of growth. Robert McCullen will continue as board chairman and play an active role in the company.





Mr. Burke brings more than two decades of experience leading and scaling global software and technology-enabled companies and has a proven track record of driving sustained growth. Most recently he served as CEO of Workforce Logiq, a global provider of AI-powered workforce intelligence and technology services to large corporations.

Prior to Workforce Logiq, Mr. Burke served as CEO of three other technology businesses: Advanced Discovery, vRad, and Global Compliance. At each, he has driven significant value creation, with remarkable increases in revenue and EBITDA. Previously, he was president of global information services at Dun & Bradstreet and served as an officer in the Marine Corps before embarking upon his career in business.

Chairman of the Board at VikingCloud, Robert McCullen, said: “I am delighted to welcome Jim to VikingCloud. His leadership and impressive track record of driving growth and operational excellence will serve the company well in its next phase.

“There is a tremendous opportunity in front of us. Cybersecurity and compliance are only growing in importance, and we have built VikingCloud into a market leader that is unique in its technology, team, and ability to service both large enterprises and SMBs. I look forward to working closely with Jim and helping him guide VikingCloud through this next phase of continued growth and innovation.”

Building on VikingCloud’s strong position as a global market innovator in cybersecurity, Mr. Burke will remain focused on strengthening the company’s unified technology platform, while continuing to invest in sales and marketing to capitalize on the immense market opportunity ahead.

Mr. Burke said of his appointment: “I am thrilled to join VikingCloud at an exciting inflection point for the company as we embark on the next chapter of sustained growth and further capitalize on our leadership, helping organizations integrate cyber security and compliance into their risk management and business growth strategies. I look forward to working with the VikingCloud team to accelerate our vision through topflight customer service, product innovation, and actionable strategic thinking.”

Headquartered in Chicago and Dublin, with offices globally, VikingCloud is transforming the way organizations approach cybersecurity and compliance by leveraging its industry-leading Asgard PlatformTM. Combined with its customer centric focus and breadth of security and compliance offerings VikingCloud has achieved over 3x revenue growth over the past three years and today serves over four million merchants, including some of the world’s most trusted brands.

VikingCloud is backed by FTV Capital, a leading sector-focused growth equity investment firm, and True Wind Capital, a San Francisco-based private equity firm.

For more information, visit: https://www.vikingcloud.com/

About VikingCloud

VikingCloud provides end-to-end security and compliance solutions to businesses worldwide, offering the latest in cloud-based solutions to secure networks and maintain compliance. Almost five million businesses use VikingCloud’s award-winning platform, and the company maintains partnerships with many of the world’s leading acquirers and payment service providers.

VikingCloud also works with the world’s largest brands helping them proactively mitigate evolving cyber threats and business risk. VikingCloud’s Asgard Platform™ processes billions of security events daily, providing real-time intelligence access to an organization’s cyber risk landscape. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, and Chicago, IL, with operations in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, India, Mexico, Philippines, Poland, South Africa, and the United Kingdom, VikingCloud has clients in more than 70 countries and a global team of more than 1,000.

