ViewSonic Reveals Immersive 32-inch ELITE XG320U 4K Gaming Monitor with 144Hz Refresh Rate

With VESA DisplayHDR600, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro Technology and HDMI 2.1 Connectivity, the XG320U Takes Gamers to the Next Level

BREA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#4K—ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, announces the new ViewSonic ELITE™ XG320U gaming monitor at Pepcom. This 32-inch monitor is equipped with the latest features and technologies, including: native 4K Ultra HD resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, overclockable to 150Hz, a 1ms response time (MPRT) and HDMI 2.1 to ensure compatibility with PCs and next-generation consoles.

Designed for a true immersive experience, the XG320U also comes with VESA DisplayHDR™ 600 and Adobe 99% RGB color coverage for amazing color reproduction. Developed with quantum-dot technology, the ViewSonic XG320U monitor ensures that users can maximize the full potential of their gaming platforms. The XG320U is certified with AMD FreeSync® Premium Pro and PureXP Motion Blur Reduction for fast-paced gaming at the highest visual quality.

“The ViewSonic ELITE XG320U is the epitome of what the company continues to bring to high-end gaming,” said Jeff Muto, business line director at ViewSonic. “This monitor is packed with the latest technologies so gamers can have the ultimate gaming experience through complete immersion between incredible color accuracy, responsiveness and ultra-smooth textures. It’s the perfect combination of features, power and speed that ensures it can be used with next-generation consoles.”

The three-sided borderless design and ambient RGB LED lighting helps to create the ideal gaming environment at home or in an arena setting. A cable-drag-free mouse anchor and reinforced headphone hook keeps the tabletop clutter free. For additional comfort during marathon sessions, the XG320U is supported with TÜV-certified eye comfort. Engineered with tilt, swivel, and height adjustments, the displays provide a wide range of movements for the ideal viewing position.

XG320U

– 32-inch IPS gaming monitor with native 4K (3840×2160) resolution

– 144Hz refresh rate at 4K via single cable (supported by HDMI 2.1)

– Overclockable maximum 150Hz refresh rate when using DisplayPort

– 1ms response time (MPRT) with PureXP™ technology

– AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology

– VESA DisplayHDR 600 and Adobe 99% color coverage; Brightness of 400 cd/m2

– Connectivity includes: HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort, USB-A/B and Audio-Out

– Available: November 2021 for an estimated street price of $999.99* [USD]

