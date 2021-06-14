ViewSonic Announces Multi-Year Collaboration with Esports Team the Soniqs

The Collaboration Allows ViewSonic to Continue its Advancement of Esports Support Through Strategic Investments and Educational Outreach

BREA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Gaming—ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, and the Soniqs professional esports team, along with the PIVOT Agency, announce a multi-year collaboration, becoming an official gaming monitor sponsor and support system to help the Soniqs team grow and compete. Located in Central Pennsylvania, the Soniqs will work with ViewSonic Gaming on all Soniqs’ upcoming projects and tournaments.





The Soniqs esports lineup fields competitive teams for top games such as “Rocket League,” “Rainbow 6,” “VALORANT” and are the newly crowned World Champions of the PUBG Global Invitational.S 2021. ViewSonic will provide the team with a variety of award-winning display products to help with gameplay, coaching and increasing communications and skillsets. ViewSonic and the Soniqs will work together to create engaging content such as educational videos and gaming tips that will help fans improve their skills, as well as learn about the esports industry. Both parties will also host panel discussions focused on trending esports topics and create high school and college gaming tournaments with professional instruction and access to top level gaming equipment.

“ViewSonic is committed to growing within esports, and working with the Soniqs gives us an opportunity to not only sponsor a competitive gaming team, but demonstrate how our monitors give professional gamers the edge they need to win,” said Danny Ordway, gaming marketing manager at ViewSonic Americas. “Details matter when teams compete at the highest level, and using the best technology and equipment will give their players an advantage over the competition. By providing the latest ViewSonic ELITE™ monitors, as well as the latest projectors, ViewBoard® interactive flat panels and other display solutions, we’ll be helping the Soniqs’ coaches and staff develop strategies and prepare players.”

As part of the agreement, ViewSonic will work with the Soniqs to host events at the new LAN Center in downtown Harrisburg, which are slated to support local Pennsylvania high school and college esports programs and tournaments. The company will also team up with Soniqs players, Harrisburg University students, teachers and administrators to create content and case studies that will educate and benefit students and fans looking to learn more about the esports industry.

“I am delighted to be working with ViewSonic,” said Darren Moore, general manager of the Soniqs. “This deal aligns with our vision to outfit multiple gaming spaces with the best equipment and helps further the expansion of the organization. I look forward to working closely with them over the coming years.”

“The difference in a standard and premium gaming monitor can literally be the difference between winning and losing in competitive gaming,” said Seth “Supr” Hoffman, in-game leader for Soniqs’ Rainbow Six Siege team. “A high-quality gaming monitor, like what ViewSonic provides, can give you the extra boost you need to take your game to the next level.”

About the Soniqs

The Soniqs were founded in 2018 as a professional esports organization headquartered in central Pennsylvania. The organization has founded championship-winning teams in Rainbow 6 Siege, PUBG, Rocket League and VALORANT. Already having won multiple championships, the Soniqs look to continue to grow as the most renowned East Coast esports organization. For more information on the Soniqs please visit https://susquehannaesports.com/.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solution products and conducts business in more than 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard® interactive displays, and the myViewBoard™ software ecosystem. With more than 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets, and helping customers “See the Difference®.” To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

