Vidnoz Redefines “Real” and “Authentic” With Their Free AI Video Generator

According to a recent survey from Hootsuite, 62% of consumers distrust AI-created content, leading to a decreased likelihood of engagement. In Vidnoz’s tests, it reveals a noteworthy 52% improvement in video engagement by adding their realistic avatars and voiceovers with its free AI video generator. The focus is shifting from who creates the content to the authenticity, which makes the content more valuable. In the latest release, Vidnoz AI brings over 100 realistic avatars, catering to 40+ industries and scenarios such as online training, healthcare, education, banking, and more.

Vidnoz empowers enterprise users and individuals, ranging from human resource staff to YouTubers, enabling them to effortlessly produce top-notch instructional videos and presentation videos. For brands and marketers, Vidnoz offers Customized Avatar to generate realistic avatars with the brand’s actors to enhance their storytelling and brand representation in video. On the Vidnoz AI platform, users can quickly create stunning videos with their customized avatar and make them speaking in 23+ languages. Vidnoz AI significantly helps enterprises enhance the production of localized videos for global expansion, and improve internal communication and team training across diverse geographical locations.

“We have made significant progress in realizing our vision to simplify video creation for all, yet there is still considerable distance to cover. I’m so proud of our team who are creative and productive. Now there are over 40000 videos crafted daily on Vidnoz. Users transform their ideas into captivating presentation videos and creative advertising videos with Vidnoz. Our lifelike avatars, 300+ diverse templates, and natural-sounding voices make it the favorite and most trusted free AI tool by users. Upon its launch, our Face Swap tool quickly gained widespread popularity. And more free AI tools are in our plans, such as AI Voice Cloning, AI Video Translator, and AI Script Writer,” said Sam Brown, Product Manager of Vidnoz AI.

Vidnoz empowers its users to freely create videos at scale that bring higher viewer retention, conversion rates, increased income, and better communications. To learn more, visit: www.vidnoz.com.

About Vidnoz

Vidnoz is an online AI platform that aims to enable everyone to make engaging videos effortlessly. Founded in 2016, Vidnoz started with the mission and vision to revolutionize the traditional video creation model. Between 2017 and 2023, Vidnoz introduced a series of innovations to the market, including AI Video Generator, AI Talking Avatar, AI Face Swap, and AI Avatar Generator. Vidnoz’s user-friendly platform offers a rich array of templates, customization options, and AI-driven tools, catering to diverse video creation needs spanning training, education, marketing, and entertainment industries.

