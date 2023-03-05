Vidgo Adds Tennis Channel to Its Expanding Lineup of Over 150 Channels

Just in Time for BNP Paribas Open and Miami Open

No One Offers More Love for Singles & Doubles Than Tennis Channel

Vidgo subscribers have unlimited access to Tennis Channel’s exclusive, live coverage of more than 93% of the events in professional tennis each year. This includes the upcoming, highly anticipated BNP Paribas Open (March 8-19) and Miami Open (March 21-April 2) tournaments.

“Vidgo’s streaming platform is a favorite for dyed-in-the-wool live sports fans,” said Derek Mattsson, CEO of Vidgo. “Tennis Channel is one of our most important additions to expand our lineup of live sports because it features some of the world’s best athletes, entertaining and thrilling fans for hours in what I believe it one of the most exciting spectator sports around. Tennis Channel is the perfect complement extensive sports lineup, and I can proudly say we are now the best sports streaming service with the best value overall.”

“We’re pleased to work with Vidgo to make Tennis Channel available to their growing subscriber base,” said Lee Schlazer, senior vice president, distribution, Sinclair Broadcast Group. “As streaming options continue to rise in popularity, our goal remains the same – to bring Tennis Channel’s unrivaled coverage to people wherever they want to experience it. With two of the biggest tournaments in professional tennis taking place here in the United States in March, this couldn’t have happened at a better time for Vidgo customers.”

Vidgo’s partnership with Tennis Channel comes on the eve of one of the busiest, most prestigious months on the annual tennis calendar. Based in Southern California and South Florida, respectively, the BNP Paribas Open and Miami Open are behind only the sport’s four majors in player depth and days of competition. The network will show more than 550 live and encore hours across during 32 days from March 8-April 2, essentially becoming a 24-hour channel devoted to each event as it takes place. Its roster of on-air talent this month includes Hall of Famers Martina Navratilova, Jim Courier, Tracy Austin, Lindsay Davenport, Pam Shriver and Andy Roddick, along with other former champions and award-winning sportscasters.

Vidgo offers one of the most desirable channel lineups, including more than 35 sports networks, international soccer, NFL, XFL, NBA, NHL, NASCAR, college sports and so much more for an unbeatable value. In addition, subscribers can choose between various cost-friendly streaming packages for unlimited access to their favorite content, at home or on the go in English or Spanish. The new app is available on the most popular CTV and streaming devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, VIZIO, Apple TV, as well as Android and iOS mobile devices and on the web.

About Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (www.tennischannel.com) which is owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group, is the only television-based multiplatform destination dedicated to both the professional sport and tennis lifestyle. The network has the most concentrated single-sport coverage in television in one of the world’s most voluminous sports, with multiple men’s and women’s tournaments and singles, doubles and mixed competition throughout the year. Tennis Channel has rights at the four majors – US Open, Wimbledon, Roland Garros (French Open) and Australian Open – and is the exclusive U.S. home of all men’s ATP World Tour and women’s WTA Tour competitions, Laver Cup and Billie Jean King Cup. Direct-to-consumer streaming service Tennis Channel Plus is available to everyone in the United States and allows subscribers to select from another 4,500 live and on-demand matches and award-winning content from short-form to films throughout the tennis season. Tennis Channel International brings live competition and network content to markets in Europe and Asia via digital subscription and free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels. Additional platform www.tennis.com is the largest digital outlet dedicated to the sport. Tennis Channel also manages a network of close to 20 podcasts.

About Vidgo

Subscribers now have the Freedom to be EntertainedSM, affordably with a choice of watching content in real time, DVR, and on-demand on three devices simultaneously. It’s never been easier to watch what Americans love. Vidgo’s simple, elegant, and reimagined live TV streaming platform is a cost-friendly option for home viewing and on-the-go streaming – every TV fan can watch at home or on the go.

The Vidgo Plus starter package offers 110 channels including 32 sports channels; its Vidgo Premium package offers more than 150 channels and features 35 sports networks including NFL RedZone.

The company is also meeting the growing demand for Latino TV streaming with its VidgoMás package featuring live and on-demand Spanish-speaking channels including some of the best sports, news, and entertainment.

For more information, please visit: www.vidgo.com

