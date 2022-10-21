<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Videray Technologies Inc. Announces the Launch of The Most Powerful Handheld Backscatter...
Business Wire

Videray Technologies Inc. Announces the Launch of The Most Powerful Handheld Backscatter X-ray Imager

di Business Wire

Videray continues pushing boundaries with the introduction of their new product the PX Ultra

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Videray Technologies Inc., the world leader in the design and development of portable & miniaturized handheld x-ray imagers, has announced the release of the PX Ultra, the industry’s first 160 keV Handheld Backscatter X-ray Imager. With the PX Ultra, operators can confidently see through even more material, with the ability to identify anomalies through up to 10mm of steel. In addition to this improved penetration, the PX Ultra packs even more safety features, with a factor of two reduction in its radiation scatter and leakage profiles. The PX Ultra is available for order now.

Videray believes that the PX Ultra will continue to accelerate the rapid global adoption of Handheld X-ray Imagers they have seen in the safety and security markets and various industrial and commercial markets using these devices for non-destructive testing (NDT) applications.

After this announcement, Videray Technologies Founder and CEO Paul Bradshaw said, “We have been listening to our customers and partners across the globe and know that increasing the image quality, penetration, and safety of our devices is paramount in continuing to help our customers achieve their mission. I’m incredibly proud of the Videray team for continuing to push the boundaries of this technology and their ability to rapidly bring the industry’s most powerful handheld backscatter imager to the market.”

Adding to this, Videray Technologies Founder and CCO Rafael Estrada said, “The launch of the PX Ultra continues to expand our product portfolio by unlocking even more inspection-based applications for our global customers and partners. Since pre-launch, we have already had many orders and seen solid demand, and we anticipate this to continue to grow through the remainder of the year into 2023.”

For more information on the PX Ultra you can contact info@videray.com.

About Videray Technologies

Videray Technologies Inc., is the world leader in the design and development of portable & miniaturized handheld x-ray imagers. Based in Boston, MA, and founded in 2018, the company serves clients in over 70 countries in the safety and security market and the Non-destructive testing (NDT) market. Learn more at Videray.com

Contacts

info@videray.com

Articoli correlati

DEFCON AI Awarded $1.2 Million Phase II SBIR Contract from the U.S. Department of the Air Force for a Mobility and Logistics Operational-Level Training...

Business Wire Business Wire -
TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DEFCON AI, a modeling, simulation, and analysis (MS&A) company centered on logistics and mobility, today announced that...
Continua a leggere

L3Harris Technologies Announces Quarterly Dividend and Share Repurchase Authorization

Business Wire Business Wire -
MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Directors of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.12 per share...
Continua a leggere

Enfusion Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK & LONDON & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE: ENFN), a leading provider of cloud-native investment management software...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

DEFCON AI Awarded $1.2 Million Phase II SBIR Contract from the U.S. Department of...

Business Wire