Videray Technologies Inc. Announces the Launch of The Most Powerful Handheld Backscatter X-ray Imager

Videray continues pushing boundaries with the introduction of their new product the PX Ultra

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Videray Technologies Inc., the world leader in the design and development of portable & miniaturized handheld x-ray imagers, has announced the release of the PX Ultra, the industry’s first 160 keV Handheld Backscatter X-ray Imager. With the PX Ultra, operators can confidently see through even more material, with the ability to identify anomalies through up to 10mm of steel. In addition to this improved penetration, the PX Ultra packs even more safety features, with a factor of two reduction in its radiation scatter and leakage profiles. The PX Ultra is available for order now.

Videray believes that the PX Ultra will continue to accelerate the rapid global adoption of Handheld X-ray Imagers they have seen in the safety and security markets and various industrial and commercial markets using these devices for non-destructive testing (NDT) applications.

After this announcement, Videray Technologies Founder and CEO Paul Bradshaw said, “We have been listening to our customers and partners across the globe and know that increasing the image quality, penetration, and safety of our devices is paramount in continuing to help our customers achieve their mission. I’m incredibly proud of the Videray team for continuing to push the boundaries of this technology and their ability to rapidly bring the industry’s most powerful handheld backscatter imager to the market.”

Adding to this, Videray Technologies Founder and CCO Rafael Estrada said, “The launch of the PX Ultra continues to expand our product portfolio by unlocking even more inspection-based applications for our global customers and partners. Since pre-launch, we have already had many orders and seen solid demand, and we anticipate this to continue to grow through the remainder of the year into 2023.”

For more information on the PX Ultra you can contact info@videray.com.

About Videray Technologies

Videray Technologies Inc., is the world leader in the design and development of portable & miniaturized handheld x-ray imagers. Based in Boston, MA, and founded in 2018, the company serves clients in over 70 countries in the safety and security market and the Non-destructive testing (NDT) market. Learn more at Videray.com

Contacts

info@videray.com