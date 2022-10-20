Videojet to Showcase Innovation in Coding and Marking Automation at Pack Expo 2022

Presenting simplified connectivity and showcasing the new Loftware partnership

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CIJ—Videojet Technologies, a global leader in coding, marking and printing solutions, will be displaying its latest product innovations in Pack Expo booth S-2042 and within 50+ OEM partner booths at McCormick Place in Chicago, October 23-26, 2022. Videojet will demonstrate the latest advancements in continuous inkjet printers, lasers, thermal transfer over printers, thermal inkjet printers, case coders and advanced connectivity options and tools.

Strategic partnership accelerates labeling, marking and coding automation

Videojet and Loftware recently announced their partnership to create a solution that empowers users in their automation journey, without the investment cost of replacing existing fleets. Customers can strategically maintain their coding and marking operations across multiple plants, all from a single, unified platform.

Loftware Spectrum is compatible across a full range of Videojet high-quality printers and offers configurable user interfaces driven by business rules and APIs to support integration with production and business systems. Visitors to the Videojet booth at Pack Expo will see live demonstrations of Loftware Spectrum on Videojet printers and laser marking systems.

Eliminates mechanical adjustments to keep productivity up

The latest innovation in the line of Videojet 9550 Print & Apply Labelers, the new 6-inch tamp applicator extends the reach of the 9550 to pallets, bundles and cases that require larger label formats. Building off the 4-inch tamp applicator, the new 9550 6-inch tamp model has a reach up to 500mm, one of the longest telescopic tamps offered in North America.

“Engineered with the innovative 9550 intelligent motion printer, this solution helps manufacturers meet larger label requirements with the simplest user experience, superior uptime, and consistent print quality,” said James Wolff, Business Unit Manager for Videojet. “While eliminating the parts and adjustments that can make most other labeling machines fail, the 9550 drives productivity and provides flexibility where it’s needed the most.”

To learn more about the Videojet 9550 6-inch tamp labeling system, visit www.videojet.com/9550.

Connect quickly and enable VideojetConnect™ Remote Service

Experts will be demonstrating digitally enabled solutions like VideojetConnect™ Remote Service (VRS), now available with the Customer Independent Cellular Network (CICN). The CICN is the easiest and fastest way to connect coding equipment to the Videojet cloud and enable VRS. Entirely independent from existing network infrastructures, the cellular solution keeps plant network issues from impacting the connection to VRS.

VRS efficiently manages printer operations with dashboards for monitoring fleet or individual printers, alerts to notify if there is an issue, remote assistance capabilities for enhanced service and support and the Rapid Recover™ automated troubleshooting and repair program for fast line recovery. Users can optimize printer performance by enabling remote diagnosis and repair by their in-house experts or Videojet Technical Support. Live demonstrations of VRS and CICN will take place in the Videojet booth.

Additional Videojet solutions featured in booth S-2042

Pack Expo attendees can see the following Videojet solutions like continuous ink jet (CIJ) printers, laser marking systems, thermal printers and more.

“Videojet creates solutions that are cutting-edge while keeping them simple to operate. With the challenges of today’s world, it’s important to have an industry leading partner that can fully support customers’ coding and marking, management, and service needs,” said Lindsay Galas, Videojet Vice President and General Manager in North America.

For more information about the Videojet and Loftware partnership, Videojet 9550 6-inch tamp model, VideojetConnect™ Remote Service (VRS), or any of the other solutions on display in booth S-2042, please visit the website.

About Videojet Technologies:

Videojet Technologies is a world leader in the product identification market, providing in-line printing, coding, and marking products, application specific fluids, and product life cycle services. The company’s goal is to partner with customers in the consumer-packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial goods industries to improve their productivity, to protect and grow their brands, and to stay ahead of industry trends and regulations. With customer application experts and technology leadership in Continuous Inkjet (CIJ), Thermal Inkjet (TIJ), Laser Marking, Thermal Transfer Overprinting (TTO), case coding and labeling and wide array printing, Videojet has more than 400,000 printers installed worldwide. Customers rely on Videojet products to print on over ten billion products daily. Customer sales, application, service and training support is provided by direct operations with over 4,000 team members in 26 countries worldwide. In addition, the Videojet distribution network includes more than 400 distributors and OEMs, serving 135 countries.

