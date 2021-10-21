VideoAmp Raises $275M in Funding at $1.4B Valuation

​​The Investment Cements the Company’s Leadership Position in Cross-Platform Media Measurement and Will Fully Fund an Accelerated Roll-out of its Platform Use as a Media Currency

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Software and data company, VideoAmp, today announced $275 million in Series F funding at a $1.4 billion valuation. The latest round of investors includes The Spruce House Partnership, D1 Capital Partners, Tiger Global, EPIQ Capital Group and Ankona Capital Partners. The investment follows an exponential revenue CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of over 100% for the last five years.

The funding strengthens the company’s leadership position in cross-platform media measurement and optimization software. VideoAmp will use the funding to accelerate the rollout and adoption of its platform as a media currency for the entire advertising ecosystem at scale across traditional TV, streaming video, and digital platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. VideoAmp will also use the new capital to scale its enterprise sales, engineering, data science and client success teams.

VideoAmp is a measurement software company creating a more sophisticated data-driven advertising ecosystem that redefines how media is valued, bought and sold. The platform unifies audiences across traditional TV, streaming video and digital media with the ability to connect media exposures to an advertiser’s sales. The world’s largest advertisers, agencies and media sellers are aligning on VideoAmp as a media currency to transact against that results in increasing the return on media investment for advertisers, increasing revenue for publishers and providing a better viewing experience for consumers.

The company is disrupting a $120B U.S. advertising market powered by legacy media measurement and currency systems that have been slow to evolve with the consumer privacy landscape and shift from traditional TV to streaming and digital media. As the industry moves towards a multi-currency marketplace, VideoAmp has positioned itself as a front-runner and innovator in the space.

“While the ability to consume content on any device at any time is great for the consumer, the legacy media measurement and currency systems powering these services are fragmented, riddled with complexity and inaccurate,” said Ross McCray, Founder and CEO. “These systems are providing an incomplete and siloed view of audiences and creating massive inefficiencies for the industry. We are thrilled to complete this round of fundraising and partner with these world class investors to properly scale our platform to create a healthier ecosystem for everyone.”

VideoAmp integrates into dozens of the advertising systems of disconnected media platforms to create a privacy-safe and unified view of audiences. Unlike legacy measurement methodologies which are primarily reliant on small surveys, VideoAmp leverages large scale impression-level data directly from these systems. VideoAmp uses this data and sophisticated data science methodologies to create a source of truth that is a more accurate view of media consumption and engagement. This creates new use cases and unlocks additional value for the advertising industry, such as more accurate media ratings, cross-platform deduplicated audience views and the ability to connect ad exposures to an advertiser’s sales. Additionally, consumers benefit from the platform’s increased rigor around privacy standards and ability to minimize overly repetitive advertising to consumers across different media platforms.

“After speaking with dozens of brands, agencies, and media outlets who are actively engaged in the VideoAmp ecosystem, it was clear to us that the status quo of media measurement and currency is broken and needs to evolve given the size of the market and the technological capabilities available today,” said Ben Stein, managing partner of Spruce House. “The world class team that Ross assembled has a generational opportunity to drive the advertising ecosystem towards a more accurate, accountable, and privacy-centric future through their self-service tools and software.”

The funding round comes on the heels of several key announcements and milestones for the company. VideoAmp recently kicked-off currency pilots with six major advertising holding companies, while also announcing a partnership with ViacomCBS who will now use VideoAmp as an alternative currency for TV guarantees. Additionally, VideoAmp bolstered its social and walled-garden solutions, announcing their status as an official Facebook Multi-Touch Attribution Measurement Partner. Over the course of 2021, the company has also brought on a roster of industry-revered veterans for VideoAmp’s most critical C-Suite positions including Paul Ross, former Chief Financial Officer at the Trade Desk, as Chief Financial Officer; Tony Fagan, former VP of Engineering at Google, as Chief Technology Officer and Cameron Meierhoefer, former Chief Operating Officer at Comscore, as Chief Product Officer.

About VideoAmp

VideoAmp is a media measurement software company creating a more sophisticated data-driven advertising ecosystem that redefines how media is valued, bought and sold.

Our platform unifies audiences across traditional TV, streaming video and digital media with the ability to connect media exposures to an advertiser’s sales. By unlocking new value for the entire landscape, our platform allows the world’s largest advertisers, agencies and media sellers to align on VideoAmp’s independent measurement as a multi-platform media currency to transact against.

We are transforming a 100-year-old industry by powering a more effective three-way value exchange that results in increasing the return on media investment for advertisers, increasing revenue for publishers and providing a better viewing experience for consumers.

VideoAmp is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices across the United States. To learn more, visit videoamp.com.

About The Spruce House Partnership

Spruce House partners with exceptional founder CEOs as long-term and supportive investors across both public and private markets. Spruce House was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York City.

About D1 Capital

D1 Capital Partners is a global investment firm that operates across public and private markets. The firm combines the talent and operational excellence of a large, premier asset management firm with the flexible mandate and long-term time horizon of a family office. Founded in 2018 by Daniel Sundheim, D1 focuses on investing in the global internet, technology, telecom, media, consumer, healthcare, financial, industrial, and real estate sectors.

About Tiger Global

Tiger Global Management is an investment firm focused on private and public companies in the internet, software, and financial technology sectors. Since 2001, Tiger Global has invested in hundreds of companies, ranging from Series A to pre-IPO, across more than 30 countries. The firm aims to partner with dynamic entrepreneurs operating market-leading companies in its core focus areas. Tiger Global’s investments have included JD.com, UiPath, Stripe, Databricks, Bytedance, Snowflake, Facebook, Alibaba, Procore, Chime, Blend, Peloton, LinkedIn, Flipkart, and Toast.

About EPIQ Capital

Based in San Francisco, with additional locations in Dallas, TX and Reno, NV, EPIQ Capital Group is a multi-family office serving an elite clientele that includes prominent senior executives, founders, and early employees of high-profile companies across the U.S. EPIQ maintains an exclusive partner network that includes investment managers, venture capitalists, private equity firms and corporate executives. EPIQ provides its clients access to exceptional high-potential direct investment opportunities.

About Ankona Capital

Ankona Capital is an investment firm formed by a team of experienced software company founders and investors focused exclusively on early growth stage B2B software companies. Launched in 2019, Ankona partners with passionate, mission-driven founders to build category-leading companies. Learn more at www.ankona.com.

Contacts

Stephanie Doennecke



stephanie@videoamp.com