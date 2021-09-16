VideoAmp Empowers Advertisers to Optimize Campaigns as an Official Facebook Multi-Touch Attribution Measurement Partner

The partnership furthers VideoAmp’s mission to break down measurement silos across the advertising ecosystem

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Software and data platform, VideoAmp, today announced their official status as a Facebook multi-touch attribution measurement partner. The partnership provides VideoAmp clients with a holistic view of campaign performance across the Facebook family of apps, including Facebook, Instagram and Audience Network alongside linear TV, streaming and digital investments. This holistic view across channels enables VideoAmp to tie media exposure to business outcomes and provide insights for campaign optimization.

With the ability to understand how the largest social platforms drive conversions downstream, VideoAmp clients now enjoy the benefit of uncovering deeper insights into the true effectiveness of their overall marketing spend while receiving actionable recommendations to enhance their cross-channel media strategies. Univision, the leading Spanish-language media and content company in the U.S., was one of the first clients to pilot the new partnership earlier this year.

Director of Digital Marketing at Univision, Kathryn Jordan Colon, commented: “This partnership, along with the depth and breadth of VideoAmp’s commingled TV dataset is invaluable. Tune-in is such a nuanced conversion that requires a specific level of sophistication and insight, and this partnership between VideoAmp and Facebook allows us to further enhance our media strategies and unlock measurement we couldn’t tap into before.”

The partnership further enables VideoAmp to integrate Facebook, Instagram, and Audience Network into multi-touch attribution measurement. Insights offered include:

Each channel’s contribution to delivering online, offline and tune-in conversions based on multi-touch attribution models

The most efficient partners, tactics and creatives in delivering conversions

Performance across Facebook campaign dimensions including platforms, placements and ad sets

“Having insight into such ubiquitous platforms like Facebook and Instagram is game changing for our clients. By pulling this type of data in, we are breaking down the measurement silos that have arisen as the digital landscape has become more and more fragmented. Every marketer wants to gain a clear view of a consumer’s path to conversion and the impact of every media touchpoint. Combining our expertise in linear TV with data from digital and OTT partners, and digital publishers like Facebook, makes this a reality,” said JP Pereira, SVP of Marketing Science at VideoAmp.

This offering sits within VideoAmp’s Campaign Optimizer solution and will help clients enhance their performance strategy by identifying optimization opportunities to maximize return on investment.

About VideoAmp

VideoAmp is a software and data company creating a more sophisticated data-driven advertising ecosystem that redefines how media is valued, bought and sold.

The VideoAmp platform provides measurement and optimization tools that unify audiences across the disparate systems of traditional TV, streaming video and digital media. Unlocking new value for those currently operating within a siloed view of their audiences, VideoAmp creates efficiencies for the entire industry.

VideoAmp is transforming a 100-year old industry by powering a more effective three-way value exchange that results in advertisers increasing their return on investment, publishers increasing their revenues and improving the viewing experience for consumers.

VideoAmp is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices across the United States. To learn more, visit videoamp.com.

