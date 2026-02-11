VideoAmp and TVision Expand License Agreement to Include CTV Co-viewing Data

Leveraging TVision’s panel and applying its data to VideoAmp’s vast household footprint, VideoAmp projects scaled, precise viewership insights.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today TVision, the company measuring every second of TV and CTV viewer engagement, and VideoAmp, the tech-first measurement company, announced an expanded licensing agreement that delivers TVision’s industry-leading, person-level calibration data for CTV to VideoAmp. The new deal expands an existing agreement between the two companies for Linear data.

TVision is the industry standard calibration panel for person-level CTV and linear TV measurement. TVision reports second-by-second attention and co-viewing for all major linear TV networks and channels, as well as hundreds of apps, including the walled gardens. The company measures millions of programs and ad impressions.

VideoAmp uses TVision’s robust CTV and linear data for insights that enhance the demographic ratings data that VideoAmp generates using its own large, commingled viewership dataset to deliver comprehensive, holistic TV measurement at scale.

“Viewers move from linear to CTV viewing experiences seamlessly and within viewing sessions. It’s important to us to have holistic person-level data to understand the true viewer experience and measure app and network engagement in a transparent manner,“ explains Randy Laughlin, SVP, Strategy and Partnerships at VideoAmp.

“We are excited to deepen our relationship with VideoAmp, a clear leader in the TV measurement space,” states Yan Liu, CEO of TVision. “By combining our linear and CTV person-level data with their strong household-level data, VideoAmp extends its leadership position in the market.”

About VideoAmp

VideoAmp is a media measurement company transforming advertising. By leveraging the power of currency-grade big data, VideoAmp’s solutions provide clients with access to advanced audiences and the ability to plan, optimize and measure media investments across platforms to drive successful outcomes. These solutions enable media sellers to increase the value of their inventory and advertisers to benefit from increased return on investment. VideoAmp has seen incredible adoption for its measurement and currency solutions with 880% YoY growth, 98% coverage of the TV publisher ecosystem, 11 agency groups and more than 1,000+ advertisers. VideoAmp is headquartered in Los Angeles and New York with offices across the United States. To learn more, visit www.videoamp.com.

About TVision

TVision provides second-by-second, person-level data about how people watch TV – who’s watching, what they’re watching, and how much attention they are paying to both linear and streaming TV. Advertisers, agencies, networks, streaming content providers, measurement companies, and data platforms use TVision data to make more informed media decisions, measure performance, produce content that engages audiences, and benchmark their results against competitors. TVision is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Boston and Tokyo.

Cassady Nordeen

cassady@purposenorthamerica.com