Video Platform for Remote Customer Support Wins ISG Startup Challenge

Blitzz remote video voted the top technology pitch at ISG Digital Business Summit in Orlando

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$III #BalkanID–A live video tool that allows businesses and their customers to look through a smartphone camera together for technical support won the ISG Startup Challenge at the ISG Digital Business Summit, hosted by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.





ISG Startup Challenges feature entrepreneurs behind innovative solutions who deliver pitches on how their technology will add the most value to a business or community. Event judges question the presenters, and audience members vote for the technology they are more likely to implement within their own organizations.

ISG Startup Challenge audience members attending the ISG Digital Business Summit, November 1–3, at the Margaritaville Resort in Orlando, Florida, selected the remote customer service video solution Blitzz the challenge winner. Blitzz Director of Strategic Accounts Alex Hamberger pitched against Subbu Rama, CEO of AI-powered identity security and lifecycle experience platform BalkanID, and Padmanabhan VijaiSenthil, CEO of supply chain digital solution provider DARTexon.

“A recent ISG survey on the future workplace found fewer than 40 percent of respondents’ workforces work in the office, with 18 percent in mobile, customer-facing roles, and another 18 percent in customer roles that are not face-to-face,” said Anay Nawathe, ISG cloud delivery lead and co-host of the ISG Digital Business Summit. “In this environment, it’s easy to understand the appeal of a tool like Blitzz, which seamlessly enables remote technicians and support agents to see through an onsite smartphone camera to troubleshoot and assist colleagues or customers.”

Blitzz facilitates millions of minutes of video for technical troubleshooting, inspection, audits, insurance claims, maintenance, and more every month, across industries including telecommunications, automotive, construction, power and utilities and insurance.

Additional startup challenge contestant BalkanID offers the industry’s first intelligent identity security and lifecycle platform, leveraging data science to interrogate cloud, SaaS, and on-premises applications for inherent and residual permission, entitlement, account, and user-related risks.

The third contestant, DARTexon, leverages expertise in emerging supply chain technologies, AI and blockchain to develop integrated, multiyear enterprise supply chain roadmaps.

The ISG Digital Business Summit was sponsored by Orange Business, Unisys, Harman, Hitachi Vantara, Kyndryl, Zeb, DigitalEX, IBM, Rackspace Technology, Simform and Xebia. CIOInsights, CIOReview and Artificial Intelligence and Applications the Technology Business Management (TBM) Council were media partners.

