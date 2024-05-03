Home Business Wire Pepper Announces Expansion of Smart Solutions for Independent Foodservice Distributors
Business Wire

Pepper Announces Expansion of Smart Solutions for Independent Foodservice Distributors

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In a strategic move to empower independent food distributors and revolutionize digital advertising in the foodservice industry, Pepper is thrilled to announce the expansion of Smart Solutions – a groundbreaking digital advertising and promotion platform. By harnessing a network that represents over $20 billion in distributor sales, Smart Solutions offers powerful digital advertising opportunities for manufacturers, providing a reach to more than 25,000 operators.


“Manufacturers have been telling us that they’re ready for digital advertising,” according to Bowie Cheung, CEO at Pepper. “Smart Solutions is a platform that enables digital ads and promotions in a way that allows manufacturers to drive measurable sales growth for the independents.”

Smart Solutions, integrated within the Pepper app, offers manufacturers several modules to advertise with, including native banner ads, sponsored search keywords and lead generation through sample requests. Campaign results are monitored and reported back to participating suppliers, maintaining transparency into campaign effectiveness. Early campaign results have shown an average of 8x return on ad sales (ROAS), while certain campaigns have seen as much as 15x return on investment.

Distributors who pioneered Smart Solutions in partnership with Pepper have expressed excitement about the expansion, as evidenced by the President of Schenck Foods, Cassie Verdecchia, who said “I love the idea of these manufacturers being able to advertise on the app. It brings a lot of success from top to bottom.”

Meanwhile, manufacturers gain an unprecedented advantage with Smart Solutions by digitally promoting their offerings, expanding brand reach exponentially, and reducing the amount of human capital it traditionally takes to promote items in the foodservice arena.

“Pepper and Smart Solutions are the ‘X-Factor’ for us in the independent distribution space,” says Quan Ngo, Division Vice President at Aspire Bakeries.

Pepper is excited to continue expanding adoption of Smart Solutions, continuing to fuel the growth engine for independent food distributors.

For further information about Smart Solutions or to participate in this innovative program, please visit http://lets.usepepper.com/smartsolutions.

About Pepper

Pepper is an eCommerce platform designed to be the growth engine for independent distributors. The platform delivers a best-in-class shopping experience for foodservice, convenience stores, and other marketplaces. Pepper also offers a suite of AI powered tools for the distributor sales rep and customers to grow market share.

Contacts

For further information, please contact

Jason Gunn

Head of Marketing

jason@usepepper.com
www.usepepper.com

Articoli correlati

Ault Alliance Completes Final Distribution of TOG Securities

Business Wire Business Wire -
Ault Alliance Distributed an Aggregate of 140 Million Shares of Common Stock and Warrants to Purchase 140 Million Shares...
Continua a leggere

Arcturis and Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust announce 3-year programme to deliver highly enriched Real-World Data supporting generation of evidence for the development...

Business Wire Business Wire -
OXFORD, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arcturis Data Limited (“Arcturis”), a UK leader in Real World Data and Evidence, and Oxford University Hospitals...
Continua a leggere

Global Blue Announces Date For Q4 and FY 2023/24 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SIGNY, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On June 5, 2024, before the market opens, Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE: GB and GB.WS)...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php