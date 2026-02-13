Victor Peng Joins Rambus Board of Directors

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a premier chip and silicon IP provider making data faster and safer, today announced the appointment of Victor Peng to its Board of Directors, effective Thursday, February 12, 2026.

Mr. Peng is an accomplished executive with more than 40 years of leadership experience at top semiconductor companies. Most recently, Mr. Peng served as president of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), leading AMD’s embedded and data center GPU businesses, AI software, and the research and advanced development group. Prior to AMD, Mr. Peng served 14 years at Xilinx, holding senior level positions including president and chief executive officer, board member, chief operating officer, executive vice president, and general manager of products. Mr. Peng currently serves on the Boards of KLA Corporation and Microchip Technology Inc.

“ We are delighted to welcome Victor to the Rambus Board,” said Chuck Kissner, chairman of the Rambus Board of Directors. “ With comprehensive experience leading major semiconductor organizations, Victor’s breadth of technical, operational, and strategic expertise will be invaluable as we advance our market position in AI and the data center.”

“ AI is redefining the fundamental requirements for hardware infrastructure, and Rambus is sitting at the center of this transition with industry-leading products and technology that enable next-level performance,” said Mr. Peng. “ I am excited to join the Rambus board and work with the executive team to support the company’s long-term growth.”

Mr. Peng holds a Master of Engineering in electrical engineering from Cornell University, and a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

