VicOne and Block Harbor Spearhead Biggest Automotive Capture the Flag Competition for Cybersecurity Enthusiasts Worldwide

First Global Automotive CTF challenge provides cybersecurity practitioners a platform for learning and upskilling through solving problems in connected vehicle cybersecurity

VicOne, an automotive cybersecurity solutions leader, and Block Harbor, a trusted automotive cybersecurity engineering company, are spearheading the Automotive Capture the Flag (CTF) 2024 competition. This year's high-stakes global CTF challenge, with more than $100,000 in prizes, is set to engage and educate cybersecurity enthusiasts of all skill levels, from newcomers with no experience to security practitioners from the automotive sector and other industries. Virtual qualifying rounds run through September 8, with in-person finals on October 21, and the Awards Ceremony taking place October 23 at the 2024 Auto-ISAC Cybersecurity Summit in Detroit, Michigan, where VicOne has established its U.S. operations.









The 2024 Automotive CTF allows cybersecurity researchers without a prior automotive background to learn automotive context through the online learning module and practice on previous years’ CTF challenges. All participants can expand their skills in automotive cybersecurity, despite their level of experience.

According to the 2023 Cybersecurity Workforce Study from ISc2, the nonprofit member organization for cybersecurity professionals, organizations are focusing on strategies for tackling the cybersecurity staff and skills shortages they face, as the workforce and demand for cybersecurity expertise continues to grow. ISc2 estimates the size of the global cybersecurity workforce at 5.5 million — a 9% increase from 2022, and the highest we’ve ever recorded. Conversely, the global workforce gap continues to grow even faster: The gap grew by 13% from 2022, which means that in 2023 there are roughly 4 million cybersecurity professionals needed worldwide. The profession needs to almost double to be at full capacity.

The Automotive CTF competition helps address the skills gap shortage in the automotive sector by gathering cybersecurity professionals of all levels, novices and experts alike, to upskill and broaden their expertise. Participants in this competition will not only solve challenges to “capture the flag” but also gain practical hands-on experience in real-world attack scenarios. This will also be an opportunity for them to join a growing automotive cybersecurity community focused on fortifying the future of connected cars.

“We are fostering strategic collaboration between the cybersecurity community and the automotive sector, and prompting vital synergies that benefit the connected vehicle industry,” said Max Cheng, CEO, VicOne. “This competition provides an arena for cybersecurity professionals and industry leaders to exchange ideas and develop innovative problem-solving strategies, and enables beginners to upskill their expertise and break into the exciting field of automotive cybersecurity.”

“The competition is a unique CTF experience creating a stage for exceptional players to showcase their ability alongside newcomers that can learn without the typical barriers of entry,” said Brandon Barry, CEO, Block Harbor. “Together, Block Harbor and VicOne are creating a compelling, innovative and automotive-centric competition that tackles one of the largest pain points felt in every automaker and supplier, which is training and staff shortages due to the small number of practitioners in vehicle cybersecurity.”

Block Harbor is designing, conducting, and executing the competition through its Vehicle Security Engineering Cloud (VSEC) platform. Block Harbor’s expertise ensures the CTF challenges are robust and innovative, delivering an experience relative to the skills and competencies of the automotive security domain.

As the Automotive CTF 2024 host, VicOne provides invaluable guidance, expertise and insight in the automotive cybersecurity sector, ensuring it aligns with the latest industry standards and best practices.

Visit the Automotive CTF 2024 events page for more information and to Register at: https://vicone.com/automotive-ctf.

For Automotive CTF 2024 Guidelines and Technical Rules visit: https://ctf.blockharbor.io/rules.

VicOne and Block Harbor are hosting the in-person finals of the 2024 Automotive CTF competition and Awards Ceremony on October 21 in Detroit, where VicOne recently established its U.S. operations. Known historically as “Motor City” for its automotive manufacturing leadership, today the Detroit automotive industry is still considered the global automotive headquarters with 26 original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) offering 1.1 million jobs. With growth powered by electric, autonomous and software defined vehicles (SDVs), auto manufacturers are changing how they design, produce, maintain, fuel, and protect the data security of vehicles. With its new strategic location, achieving important data protection certifications that the automotive industry relies on, and its focus on comprehensive, holistic vehicle protection, VicOne is continually driving innovation in automotive cybersecurity.

The CTF Awards will take place on October 23 at the 2024 Auto-ISAC Cybersecurity Summit, in the MGM Grand, Detroit. A supporter of the 2024 CTF competition as an important educational challenge for automotive cybersecurity enthusiasts, Auto-ISAC brings together manufacturers, suppliers and other key stakeholders in the dynamic automotive ecosystem to build relationships that improve cybersecurity resilience for connected vehicles.

About VicOne



With a vision to secure the vehicles of tomorrow, VicOne delivers a broad portfolio of cybersecurity software and services for the automotive industry. Purpose-built to address the rigorous needs of automotive manufacturers and suppliers, VicOne solutions are designed to secure and scale with the specialized demands of the modern vehicle. As a Trend Micro subsidiary, VicOne is powered by a solid foundation in cybersecurity drawn from Trend Micro’s 30+ years in the industry, delivering unparalleled automotive protection and deep security insights that enable our customers to build secure as well as smart vehicles. For more information, visit vicone.com.

About Block Harbor



Block Harbor was established in 2014 in direct response to the Jeep Hack – the moment the industry took notice to the risk of cyberattacks to vehicles. In launching with several of the Automakers, Suppliers, and Auditors that were quick to act in vehicle cybersecurity, Block Harbor has always operated at the forefront, solving new challenges and building new solutions alongside our customers. Block Harbor’s platform, the Vehicle Security Engineering Cloud (VSEC), combined with Block Harbor’s services from our Vehicle Security Operations team and our Vehicle Cybersecurity Labs team leads the industry with solutions that are tailor fit for the mobility ecosystem. Learn more at blockharbor.io.

