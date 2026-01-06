Vicinity and Remote Hands Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Technology Services Across Rural Alaska

Alliance combines managed IT expertise with local workforce model to deliver broadband and technical support while creating jobs in remote communities

ANCHORAGE, Alaska--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vicinity, an Alaska-based managed service provider, and Remote Hands LLC ("Remote Hands"), a professional services marketplace connecting organizations with local technicians in remote communities, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver technology and broadband services to underserved areas across rural Alaska.

The collaboration combines Vicinity's expertise in network infrastructure and managed IT services with Remote Hands' established network of locally employed, professionally trained technicians. The partnership will support schools, local governments, and other organizations requiring reliable technology services in remote areas.

"Rural Alaska communities deserve the same quality technology services available in urban areas," said Justin Burgess, CEO of Vicinity. "This partnership allows us to deliver enterprise-grade support while ensuring that service dollars stay in local communities and create lasting economic opportunity."

Local Workforce, Local Impact

Central to the partnership model is Remote Hands' commitment to employing qualified technicians who already live in the communities they serve. Rather than flying specialists in from Anchorage or the Lower 48, the partnership leverages trained local professionals for on-site technical work, with Vicinity's subject matter experts providing remote guidance and network management.

"Our model is built on a simple premise: invest in people where they are," said Gabriel Low, Founder and CEO of Remote Hands. "By creating technical careers in rural communities, we're not just solving connectivity problems—we're building long-term capacity and keeping revenue local."

Addressing Critical Connectivity Needs

Alaska's vast geography and dispersed population present unique challenges for technology service delivery. Many rural communities lack access to reliable IT support, with organizations often facing expensive travel costs and extended wait times for technical assistance. The Vicinity-Remote Hands partnership addresses these challenges through a hybrid service model that combines remote expertise with local presence.

Vicinity brings deep experience delivering managed IT services to organizations across Alaska, Hawaii, and the Pacific Northwest. The company specializes in serving communities where reliable technology support has historically been difficult to access.

About Vicinity

Vicinity is a managed service provider headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska, delivering IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, and connectivity solutions to organizations across Alaska, Hawaii, and the Pacific Northwest. Vicinity specializes in serving small and medium-sized businesses in underserved markets, with expertise in healthcare, business, professional services, and public sector technology needs. Learn more at www.vicinity.team.

About Remote Hands LLC

Remote Hands LLC is a professional services marketplace that connects organizations needing technical support in remote Alaska communities with locally employed, professionally managed service providers. The company's mission centers on creating technical careers in rural communities, building local capacity, and ensuring that service investments benefit the communities they serve. Learn more at www.remotehandsak.com.

