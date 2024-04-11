Vice Admiral David Dunaway Joins Vision Products’ Advisory Board

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vision Products (www.visionproducts.llc) is pleased to announce the addition of Vice Admiral David Dunaway to its Advisory Board. Vice Admiral Dunaway brings a wealth of experience and expertise from his distinguished career in the United States Navy, where he served as Commander of the Naval Air Systems Command, the Operational Test and Evaluation Force, and the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division.





During his tenure in the Navy, Vice Admiral Dunaway led groundbreaking initiatives in aviation technology, demonstrating exceptional leadership and strategic vision. His contributions have been instrumental in advancing the capabilities of naval aviation and enhancing national security.

Dr. Michael Browne, President of Vision Products, expressed his excitement about Vice Admiral Dunaway joining the advisory board: “We are honored to welcome Vice Admiral David Dunaway to Vision Products. His deep understanding of aviation technology, gained through his experience as Chief Test Pilot and an FA-18 E/F pilot, will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and design next-generation head-mounted display systems for aviation and ground use.”

Vision Products has been very successful in developing innovative solutions to meet warfighter needs, including ultra-wide field of view and light secure head mounted displays, as well as head mounted displays with integrated high resolution digital night vision. Vision Products is at the forefront of developing cutting-edge head mounted display systems for military, commercial, and industrial applications.

“Our Advisory Board brings us expanded depth of expertise and experience critical to accelerating our growth and maintaining our position as a leader in the field of advanced head mounted display systems,” said Browne. “While we will continue to engage in highly focused research and development activities, we set up our Advisory Board to guide our strategy as we increase our production capability, while meeting the highest standards of performance and reliability.”

Vision Products a privately held small business and a pioneer in the development and deployment of innovative head- and body-worn solutions for commercial and government customers. Our products and technologies include augmented, virtual, and mixed reality systems; digital night vision products; and the development of systems for medical applications. Visit us at www.visionproducts.llc.

