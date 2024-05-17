EnerSys Secures Energy Storage Product of the Year Award

ZUG, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EnerSys—EnerSys (NYSE: ENS), the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, has secured the 2024 Energy Storage Product of the Year Award at the Electrical Review and Data Centre Review Excellence Awards.





EnerSys was also shortlisted for the Energy Storage / UPS Project of the Year and Data Center Power Project of the Year Awards.

This recognition is a testament to the Company’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability in industrial and utility energy storage and power management. As a leader in energy-efficient technologies, EnerSys is dedicated to providing its customers with the most reliable, secure, and sustainable power for their operational needs.

The Electrical Review & Data Center Review Excellence Awards recognize innovative energy solutions that demonstrate a commitment to excellence in electrical engineering and power systems, as well as sustainability by reducing energy consumption and lowering carbon emissions.

PowerSafe® SBS XL 2V battery development has brought large industrial energy storage in line with other reserve power backup markets and reduced the need for traditional flooded batteries. With Thin Plate Pure Lead (TPPL) technology, PowerSafe® SBS XL 2V batteries have the longest design life for stable grid float applications, high energy density, and much-reduced hydrogen emissions (relative to previously installed flooded batteries). The capacity options make it a building block for the increased autonomy required by the utility industry – even in harsh environments including higher ambient temperatures.

“I’m proud to be part of a global team dedicated to providing solutions that enhance Total Cost of Ownership, power density, and charging efficiency, and ensure site reliability, even in space-limited environments,” said EnerSys Sales Director, Industrial EMEA, James Coldrick. “This positions our TPPL technology as a compelling option for industrial and utility providers. We are honored to be recognized with this prestigious award and look forward to continued success in the years ahead.”

With this award, and the shortlist nominations, EnerSys has further demonstrated its commitment to providing innovative and sustainable solutions for industrial and utility power management.

About EnerSys

EnerSys is the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications and designs, manufactures, and distributes energy systems solutions and motive power batteries, specialty batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions to customers worldwide. The company goes to market through four lines of business: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty and New Ventures. Energy Systems, which combine power conversion, power distribution, energy storage, and enclosures, are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and numerous applications requiring stored energy solutions. Motive power batteries and chargers are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles. Specialty batteries are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, premium automotive, medical and security systems applications. New Ventures provides energy storage and management systems for various applications including demand charge reduction, utility back-up power, and dynamic fast charging for electric vehicles. EnerSys also provides aftermarket and customer support services to its customers in over 100 countries through its sales and manufacturing locations around the world. To learn more about EnerSys please visit www.enersys.com/en/

Sustainability

Sustainability at EnerSys is about more than just the benefits and impacts of our products. Our commitment to sustainability encompasses many important environmental, social and governance issues. Sustainability is a fundamental part of how we manage our own operations. Minimizing our environmental footprint is a priority. Sustainability is our commitment to our employees, our customers and the communities we serve. Our products facilitate positive environmental, social and economic impacts around the world. To learn more visit: www.enersys.com/en/about-us/sustainability.

About ER & DCR Excellence Awards

The Excellence Awards 2024 recognize the outstanding achievements within the electrical and data center industries and celebrate the companies and individuals who are shaping each sector, displaying forward-thinking design and implementation, and championing the highest environmental, safety and energy efficiency standards. The ceremony will be a celebration of the critical infrastructure that our two industries provide, and their drive to constantly look towards the future with new innovations. For more information, visit: awards.electricalreview.co.uk/

