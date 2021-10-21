Vicarious Surgical to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 8, 2021

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vicarious Surgical Inc. (“Vicarious Surgical” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RBOT, RBOT WS), a next-generation robotics technology company seeking to improve patient outcomes as well as both cost and efficiency of surgical procedures, today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter 2021 after the market closes on Monday, November 8, 2021. Company management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 1 (646) 904 5544 for domestic callers or + 1 (929) 526 1599 for international callers, using access code: 628160. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available at https://investor.vicarioussurgical.com/.

About Vicarious Surgical

Founded in 2014, Vicarious Surgical is a next generation robotics company developing a disruptive technology with the goals of increasing the efficiency of surgical procedures, improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. The Company’s novel surgical approach uses a combination of proprietary human-like surgical robots and virtual reality to transport surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. The Company’s technology was granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the FDA, and Vicarious Surgical believes the Vicarious System is the first surgical robot to receive this designation from the FDA. The Company is led by an experienced team of technologists, medical device professionals and physicians, and is backed by technology luminaries including Bill Gates, Vinod Khosla’s Khosla Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, Jerry Yang’s AME Cloud Ventures, Sun Hung Kai & Co. Ltd and Philip Liang’s E15 VC. The Company is headquartered in Waltham, Mass. Learn more at www.vicarioussurgical.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact

Lynn Lewis or Marissa Bych



Gilmartin Group



ir@vicarioussurgical.com

Press and Media Inquiries:

Jill Gross



Matter Communications



media@vicarioussurgical.com