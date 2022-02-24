Home Business Wire Vicarious Surgical to Report Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results on March 3,...
Business Wire

Vicarious Surgical to Report Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results on March 3, 2022

di Business Wire

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vicarious Surgical Inc. (“Vicarious Surgical” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RBOT, RBOT WS), a next-generation robotics technology company seeking to improve patient outcomes as well as both cost and efficiency of surgical procedures, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter 2021 after the market closes on Thursday, March 3, 2022. Company management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 1 (646) 904 5544 for domestic callers or + 1 (929) 526 1599 for international callers, using access code: 467032. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available at https://investor.vicarioussurgical.com.

About Vicarious Surgical

Founded in 2014, Vicarious Surgical is a next generation robotics company developing a disruptive technology with the goals of increasing the efficiency of surgical procedures, improving patient outcomes, and reducing healthcare costs. The Company’s novel surgical approach uses proprietary human-like surgical robots to transport surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. The Company is led by an experienced team of technologists, medical device professionals and physicians, and is backed by technology luminaries including Bill Gates, Vinod Khosla’s Khosla Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, Jerry Yang’s AME Cloud Ventures, Sun Hung Kai & Co. Ltd and Philip Liang’s E15 VC. The Company is headquartered in Waltham, Mass. Learn more at www.vicarioussurgical.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Lynn Lewis or Marissa Bych

Gilmartin Group

ir@vicarioussurgical.com

Press and Media Inquiries:
Jill Gross

Matter Communications

media@vicarioussurgical.com

