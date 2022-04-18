Home Business Wire Vicarious Surgical to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 9,...
Business Wire

Vicarious Surgical to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 9, 2022

di Business Wire

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vicarious Surgical Inc. (“Vicarious Surgical” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RBOT, RBOT WS), a next-generation robotics company seeking to improve the cost, efficiency, and outcomes of surgical procedures, today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter 2022 after the market closes on Monday, May 9, 2022. Company management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing + 1 (646) 904 5544 for domestic callers or + 1 (929) 526 1599 for international callers, using access code: 646287. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available at https://investor.vicarioussurgical.com.

About Vicarious Surgical

Founded in 2014, Vicarious Surgical is a next generation robotics company developing a disruptive technology with the goals of increasing the efficiency of surgical procedures, improving patient outcomes, and reducing healthcare costs. The Company’s novel surgical approach uses proprietary human-like surgical robots to transport surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. The Company is led by an experienced team of technologists, medical device professionals and physicians, and is backed by technology luminaries including Bill Gates, Vinod Khosla’s Khosla Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, Jerry Yang’s AME Cloud Ventures, Sun Hung Kai & Co. Ltd and Philip Liang’s E15 VC. The Company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Learn more at www.vicarioussurgical.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Lynn Lewis or Marissa Bych

Gilmartin Group

ir@vicarioussurgical.com

Press and Media Inquiries:
Jill Gross

Matter Communications

media@vicarioussurgical.com

Articoli correlati

Seoul Viosys Obtains Permanent Injunction Against UV LED Products That Infringe Violeds Patented Technology

Business Wire Business Wire -
ANSAN, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#KOSDAQ092190--Seoul Viosys (“SVC”) (KOSDAQ: 092190), a subsidiary of Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd., announced that the United...
Continua a leggere

Vroom Announces Upcoming Analyst and Investor Event

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vroom, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRM), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles, today announced that...
Continua a leggere

PP Telecommunication Ties Up with Juniper Networks to Advance Digital Transformation in East Malaysia

Business Wire Business Wire -
A Juniper powered network will offer consumers and enterprises in East Malaysia with effective and reliable connectivity to scale SARAWAK,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Seoul Viosys Obtains Permanent Injunction Against UV LED Products That Infringe Violeds Patented Technology

Business Wire