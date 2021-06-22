Vibrent Health Ramps Up Remote Data Collection with Next-Generation Digital Communications Technology to Boost Participant Engagement, Increase Data Quality and Keep Research on Track

A-CATI Capability Allows Clinical Researchers to Remotely Collect Robust Data from Anywhere and Engage Diverse Populations

FAIRFAX, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vibrent Health, a health technology company powering the future of precision health research, today announced the company has integrated advanced computer-assisted telephone interviewing (A-CATI) into its ground-breaking Digital Health Solutions (DHS) Platform.

Using A-CATI through the DHS Platform brings added value to researchers who want to reach and collect data from diverse and underserved populations, including those who do not have Internet access or are less comfortable using technology.

A-CATI helps researchers engage with these communities and collect the same data as online surveys, not only increasing the total amount of data collected but by enhancing the quality as well. The ability to collect more, good-quality data can help researchers in any project, including clinical trials and drug development.

A-CATI will help researchers overcome some challenges they have faced during the pandemic, when social distancing made personal interaction and engagement through face-to-face visits more difficult.

A-CATI provides a standardized process for interviewers to survey participants from the convenience of any telephone to improve data collection. Vibrent embedded A-CATI within its program management toolkit and participant portal, offering customers an innovative interface and workflow that improves remote data collection from participants regardless of their physical locations. The ability to reach participants wherever they are leads to more complete data collection and research that incorporates a broader part of the population.

Over the duration of the clinical research lifecycle, A-CATI helps research participants at a distance by providing elements such as enrollment, informed consent, survey completion, scheduling and arranging for study materials such as specimen kits.

Researchers can virtually survey participants, even if they lack an Internet connection or a digital device, or if they need help using technology, have a physical disability or simply prefer to participate via the phone.

“At Vibrent, our passion and efforts are dedicated to listening to research participants, meeting them where they are and helping to achieve digital equity by delivering digital-first products and programs,” said Rachele Peterson, Director of Clinical Research at Vibrent Health. “This is particularly important in helping research organizations as they consider the impacts of social determinants of health in aligning with the Federal Drug Administration’s (FDA) final guidance encouraging inclusivity in clinical research for diverse populations to address health disparities.”

By guiding the interviewer through questions, A-CATI allows research teams to become more effective and streamlined in their interview techniques as they engage with research participants. The methodology has the potential to help interviewers and researchers overcome even unintentional bias in their questioning to achieve an inclusive, positive experience for each participant.

“There always will be value in the capability to remotely gather important clinical data that can be used to improve healthcare outcomes, especially for traditionally underrepresented populations,” said Vibrent CEO Praduman “PJ” Jain. “Vibrent continues to work in partnership with the research community to create and offer solutions to improve reach and connect with study participants no matter where they are, all while cutting costs and improving efficiency.”

A-CATI allows researchers to honor participant preferences, allowing them to connect in ways in which they are comfortable. For example, some people, especially those in rural areas, may not have reliable Internet access and are better suited with a landline phone conversation. The Pew Research Center finds about 20% of Americans do not own a smartphone and another 10% do not use the Internet, with seniors 65 and older and those living in rural areas more unlikely to be online. By providing a variety of communications methods, researchers can reach all populations, including diverse participants.

A-CATI can also improve population recruitment, engagement and retention by helping researchers make person-to-person connections with participants, bringing a personal touch to the data collection process that encourages long-term participation.

