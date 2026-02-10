Vibrant Capital Launches to Scale AI in the Real Economy

Shadman Zafar named CEO as the firm introduces a Growth Partners Network, Vibrant Studio Incubator, and nonprofit CIO Fellows Society

DALLAS-FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vibrant Capital announced its launch today as an operator-led investment and company-building platform focused on turning artificial intelligence into measurable results in the real economy. While much of the market is busy chasing model benchmarks, most leaders are keeping score based on Monday morning metrics that actually run a business: cycle time, quality, safety, cash, and customer experience.

Vibrant Capital is founded on a contrarian view: AI rarely fails because the model is not smart enough—it fails because the work around it does not change. The value is not trapped in the algorithm. It is trapped in the workflow, in the data that arrives late, in the approvals that slow deployment, and in the reality that a pilot is not a business process.

Vibrant Capital will be led by Chief Executive Officer Shadman Zafar, a prolific inventor and technology leader who has held executive roles at Citigroup (NYSE: C), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), Barclays (LSE: BARC), and Verizon (NYSE: VZ). Zafar is named as an inventor on more than 100 patents and patent applications spanning finance, telecommunications, entertainment, technology, and design.

“Benchmarks are interesting, but they are not the business scoreboard,” said Zafar. “If the claim still takes weeks and the trucks still leave late, the AI value is still stuck in presentation slides and circular deals. Real value shows up when Monday morning friction fades, and work moves faster, cleaner, and safer. That is what we are here to build and scale.”

Vibrant Capital will focus on workflow-embedded AI across financial services and insurance, healthcare and life sciences, industrial and manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and business and IT services, with work beginning in the United States, Europe, and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

At launch, Vibrant Capital is introducing three initiatives designed to connect enterprise demand, founder creation, and responsible leadership.

Growth Partners Network

The Growth Partners Network is Vibrant Capital’s partnership platform for AI-native companies already delivering enterprise value. Seasoned CIO operators in the Vibrant network carefully select companies that are built for real outcomes, then help them scale adoption across Main Street industries through repeatable deployment playbooks and operator-led go-to-market execution. Learn more at https://www.vibrantcapital.ai/for-growth-partners.

As part of its launch, Vibrant Capital is excited to announce partnerships with two such market-leading companies:

Couchbase, the operational data platform for AI, empowers organizations to bring data to life by delivering the performance, flexibility, and global scale required for mission-critical applications. Led by CEO BJ Schaknowski, Couchbase replaces legacy infrastructure and fragmented data services with a unified platform that supports operational, analytical, mobile, and AI workloads. With leading Fortune 100 companies relying on its platform, Couchbase enables enterprises to deliver always-on digital experiences with sub-millisecond latency, operational resilience, and lower total cost of ownership across cloud, on-premises, and edge environments.

Skan.ai, led by CEO and Co-founder Avinash Misra, helps enterprises blueprint where AI can create the most value, optimize operations, and build AI agents grounded in real work. Using an organization-wide AI telemetry grid, Skan observes every human and system interaction, then fuses this signal with domain ontologies to construct a living enterprise Context Graph. This Context Graph becomes the enterprise Digital Brain, capturing intent, state, and cause-and-effect across operations, guiding humans in real time and enabling reliable agentic execution at scale. Trusted by one in three Fortune 100 companies, Skan accelerates AI adoption across financial services, healthcare, telecom, and BPOs.

Vibrant Studio

Vibrant Studio is an incubator for the AI age built for founders who want to ship into real operations, not just pitch the next idea. The Studio seeks resourceful builders who have uncovered pent-up demand and can turn it into a durable business. Vibrant Capital is not a passive investor; it is an active co-builder, working alongside entrepreneurs on enterprise readiness, early traction, and scaling beyond pilots.

Founders can read the manifesto that explains this approach at https://www.vibrantcapital.ai/for-entrepreneurs.

HaiIntel, Vibrant Capital’s first Studio launch, introduces an AI-driven Outcome-as-a-Service model that transforms core business workflows by embedding intelligence at the point of execution, enabling sustained ownership of measurable outcomes. HaiIntel’s model unifies AI platforms, production-grade systems, and integrated execution guidance to deliver intelligence at scale.

CIO Fellows Society

The CIO Fellows Society is a nonprofit, give-back initiative that convenes global technology executives to mentor the next generation of CIOs and share practical patterns for scaling AI responsibly in complex environments. It is designed to elevate the craft of execution and reset the conversation from excitement about tools to accountability for outcomes in the real economy. Learn more at https://ciofellows.org/.

“The next wave of AI will not be won with louder hype,” Zafar added. “It will be won with quiet results that compound every week: fewer handoffs, fewer exceptions, fewer surprises. When the workflow improves, everything else starts to follow.”

About Shadman Zafar

Shadman Zafar is a technology leader, inventor, and board-level advisor. He has led transformation programs and AI initiatives in regulated industries and built high-performing engineering teams across continents.

About Vibrant Capital

Vibrant Capital is an operator-led investment and company-building platform focused on scaling AI in the real economy. The firm partners with and invests in companies that embed intelligence in mission critical workflows and deliver measurable improvements in cost, speed, quality, and growth. Learn more at https://www.vibrantcapital.ai/.

Media Contact

Claire Wright, Communications

claire@vibrantcapital.ai