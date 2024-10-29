Vibe Revolutionizes TV Advertising for SMBs with New AI-Powered Products

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vibe today announced the launch of its latest AI-driven suite of products designed to empower small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to fully leverage the power of Streaming TV advertising. These new tools — Vibe IQ2, Vibe AI Assistant, Vibe Studio, and Vibe Connect — are specifically designed to democratize CTV advertising, a space historically dominated by large corporations. With over 3,000 advertisers already onboard, 80% of whom are first-time TV advertisers, Vibe is driving a fundamental shift in how SMBs can advertise on streaming TV.





“For far too long, SMBs have been locked out of TV advertising while massive corporations dominate the airwaves. It’s the millions of SMBs that hold the key to untapped growth,” said Arthur Querou, co-founder and CEO of Vibe. “Enabling this underserved market isn’t just important—it’s critical to the future of the advertising ecosystem. With our newest products unveiled during today’s Vibe Stream, we continue to transform CTV advertising, leveling the playing field by making it easier, faster, and more efficient for small businesses to compete on the same stage. These solutions are about more than just advertising—they’re about economic empowerment.”

Closing the TV Advertising Gap:

SMB Power: Despite making up two-thirds of the US economy, SMBs represent only 5% of TV ad spending. That gap presents a huge opportunity. In contrast, the Fortune 500 companies, accounting for just a third of the US GDP, dominate 95% of TV advertising dollars. Vibe’s platform is built to change that dynamic, giving SMBs a competitive edge with easy access to premium streaming inventory and performance-driven CTV ad solutions.

“As first-time TV advertisers, we never imagined how integral streaming CTV advertising would become to our marketing strategy, customer acquisition, and overall growth,” said Joel Steele, Chief Experience Officer at Carstickers.com. “The Vibe platform has been a game-changer for us, driving both sales and brand awareness far beyond what we expected. The team at Vibe has consistently exceeded our expectations, not only in terms of campaign performance, but also in the long-term partnership they’ve built with us, helping us scale in ways we never thought possible.”

New Product Suite:

Vibe IQ2 : Vibe’s AI-powered IQ2 feature is transforming the way ads are bought by using machine learning to analyze trillions of data points and optimize campaigns in real time. This feature is designed to focus ad spend where it counts — improving conversion rates by over 4x and unlocking new levels of CTV ad performance and efficiency.

SMBs can now create CTV-ready, high-quality ads in less than 10 seconds (and at no extra cost) with Vibe Studio. This removes one of the biggest barriers to entry—creative production—by allowing businesses to automatically build CTV-ready ads within the Vibe platform. Vibe Connect: By offering direct access to premium CTV ad spaces, Vibe Connect facilitates a transparent, fair marketplace for SMBs to connect with top streaming services and publishers. This system ensures that advertisers can track their KPIs, gain deep insights, and optimize performance with minimal effort. On the publisher side, Vibe Connect gives content owners full control over their ad inventory, audiences, and data. With over 100 million US households, 500 apps & channels and 10 major sports leagues, Vibe is the most far-reaching CTV advertising platform on the market.

“With the launch of Vibe Connect, we’re not just filling a gap; we’re staking our claim as the premier streaming TV platform for over 10 million small and medium-sized businesses in the U.S. This is just the beginning of what we can achieve together,” said Arthur Querou, co-founder and CEO of Vibe.

“Vibe has not only helped us drive demand, but we have also simplified the buying process tremendously for SMBs,” said Matthew Jamison, VP, Head of Partnerships, DIRECTV.

Massive Market Potential:

Vibe’s rapid growth highlights the strong demand from SMBs for straightforward and effective CTV advertising solutions, bringing the same performance-driven approach that transformed Search and Social to the world of streaming TV. Our comprehensive tech stack allows advertisers to reach every household in the U.S. through CTV. After securing $22.5 million in Series A funding earlier this year, Vibe is well-positioned to lead the $60 billion CTV ad market for SMBs. With a 4x year-over-year revenue growth and plans to increase our workforce by 50% in 2024, we continue to thrive even as many tech companies are downsizing.

About Vibe.co

Founded in 2022 by tech entrepreneurs Arthur Querou and Franck Tetzlaff, Vibe is a self-serve CTV ad platform built for SMBs. The company’s mission is to make TV advertising accessible and performance-driven for all businesses, regardless of size or budget. With proprietary AI technologies and deep partnerships with top streaming services, Vibe aims to transform TV into a transparent, efficient, and fair advertising medium for SMBs.

