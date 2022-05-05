viaPhoton Increases its Capital Base to $100M to Disrupt Fiber Connectivity at the Edge

Industry 4.0 Technology platform radically improves customer experience;



Company aims to be destination of choice for tech talent

AURORA, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–viaPhoton, Inc., a fast-growing U.S.-based fiber connectivity provider at the edge, announced that it has expanded its capital base to $100 million as part of an $80 million transaction led by Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIN) (“Trinity”), a leading provider of debt and equipment financing to growth stage companies. As part of the funding, Trinity will provide growth financing of up to $50 million. The transaction is a significant endorsement of viaPhoton’s differentiated, innovative technology platform that is designed to disrupt current industry standards in fiber infrastructure at the edge.

Global fiber connectivity within data centers, 5G networks, and broadband is growing rapidly. Last-generation copper-based networks are unable to keep pace with the bandwidth and latency demands of modern applications such as autonomous vehicles, streaming video and edge computing. Over the next decade, much of the data infrastructure will be upgraded to fiber connected directly to end devices.

“Our customers want to deploy massive networks, fast. viaPhoton’s customer-centric culture and technology enable us to provide consistent service at scale,” said Baber Abbas, CEO, and co-founder of viaPhoton. “We are obsessed with making a difference to every aspect of the customer journey.”

viaPhoton’s platform addresses the entire customer journey from concept to install. Most fiber connectivity products at the edge are made-to-order and engineered to each customer’s unique needs – which change constantly. viaPhoton can supply custom-engineered products at scale in weeks, compared to the industry standard of six months to a year. This is only possible by integrating an array of capabilities in software, industrial automation and Robotics Process Automation (RPA).

“Our rapid revenue growth and equally rapid growth of our capital base demonstrate that we are a true disruptor in fiber connectivity,” said Wasif Khan, CFO, and co-founder of viaPhoton. “To serve our customers, we bring together our engineering, our software, our modularity, our people and our culture. This transaction enables us to take our differentiation to the next level.”

“We are excited to partner with the team at viaPhoton, elevating the fiber experience and reimagining the connectivity industry,” said Phil Gager, Managing Director at Trinity Capital. “Along with their cutting-edge technology, the company is laser-focused on building high-quality solutions with an emphasis on their customers. We look forward to supporting them and being a part of their growth story.”

About viaPhoton

We delight our customers by simplifying their buying experience, prioritizing consistent service, and meeting commitments. viaPhoton is a leading fiber solutions provider specializing in end-to-end connectivity. viaPhoton’s technology-first approach enables us to manufacture in the U.S., shrink lead times and bring high-paying manufacturing jobs back to America. Visit us at www.viaphoton.com.

