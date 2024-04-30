Viant Technology Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results; Board of Directors Authorizes $50 Million Stock Repurchase Program

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Viant Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: DSP), a leading advertising technology company, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

“We had a strong start to the year as the momentum we saw in the second half of 2023 continued through the first quarter,” said Tim Vanderhook, Co-Founder and CEO, Viant. “Our performance this quarter was driven by over 50% year-over-year growth in CTV, where we are seeing notable adoption of our Direct Access program which facilitates frictionless access to some of the world’s most premium CTV content. We continue to make progress towards our long-term vision of autonomous advertising, making programmatic advertising easier and more effective across all channels. We believe this is driving better return on ad spend for our customers and increasing market share for Viant.”

First quarter 2024 Financial Highlights, year-over-year (in thousands, except percentages and per share data):

2024 2023 Change (%) (NM = Not Meaningful) GAAP Revenue $ 53,393 $ 41,720 28 % Gross profit $ 23,513 $ 18,383 28 % Net loss $ (3,214 ) $ (9,376 ) 66 % Net loss as a percentage of gross profit (14 )% (51 )% NM Net loss attributable to Viant Technology Inc. $ (947 ) $ (2,480 ) 62 % Earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock—basic $ (0.06 ) $ (0.17 ) 65 % Earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock—diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.17 ) 65 % Class A and Class B common shares outstanding (as of March 31) 63,426 Cash and cash equivalents (as of March 31) $ 206,057 Non-GAAP(1) Contribution ex-TAC $ 34,121 $ 27,991 22 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,075 $ (390 ) 888 % Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of contribution ex-TAC 9 % (1 )% NM Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 1,348 $ (1,814 ) 174 % Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Viant Technology Inc. $ 297 $ (435 ) 168 % Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock—basic $ 0.02 $ (0.03 ) 167 % Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock—diluted $ 0.02 $ (0.03 ) 167 %

Business Highlights:

Over 50% year-over-year growth in CTV, driven by our Household ID technology and Direct Access program.

Over half of CTV spend in the quarter was through Direct Access, up from over 40% in Q4 2023.

Record quarter for streaming audio accounting for approximately 10% of advertiser spend.

“We are very pleased with our strong first quarter results, marking our third consecutive quarter of greater than 20% year-over-year growth in contribution ex-TAC. We also continued to drive operating leverage in the quarter, as evidenced by a 10 percentage point year-over-year improvement in adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of contribution ex-TAC,” said Larry Madden, CFO, Viant. “Our momentum is being driven in part by advertising budgets shifting to higher performing channels, and this is reflected in our strong performance in CTV and streaming audio, which together represented more than half of all advertising spend on our platform in the quarter. We believe that we remain extremely well positioned to benefit from the strong industry tailwinds for programmatic advertising, including over $60 billion in linear TV budgets expected to shift to CTV, and we look forward to building on our momentum in the coming quarters.”

Stock Repurchase Program

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $50.0 million of the Company’s common equity. Under the program, the Company may make repurchases, from time to time, through open market purchases, block trades, in privately negotiated transactions, accelerated stock repurchase transactions, or by other means. Open market repurchases will be structured to occur in accordance with applicable federal securities laws, including within the pricing and volume requirements of Rule 10b-18 under the Exchange Act. The Company may also, from time to time, enter into Rule 10b5-1 plans to facilitate repurchases under this authorization. The volume, timing, and manner of any repurchases will be determined at the Company’s discretion, subject to general market conditions, as well as the Company’s management of capital, general business conditions, other investment opportunities, regulatory requirements and other factors. The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to repurchase any specific amount of common equity, has no time limit, and may be modified, suspended, or discontinued at any time without notice at the discretion of the Board of Directors. The Company currently expects to fund the repurchase program from existing cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and/or future cash flows.

Guidance:

For the second quarter 2024, the Company expects:

Revenue in the range of $63.5 million to $66.5 million

Contribution ex-TAC in the range of $40.0 million to $42.0 million

Non-GAAP operating expenses in the range of $32.0 million to $33.0 million

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $8.0 million to $9.0 million

Contribution ex-TAC, non-GAAP operating expenses, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of contribution ex-TAC, non-GAAP net income (loss), and non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock—basic and diluted are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information provided in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to Viant’s financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release under “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this press release. We are not able to estimate gross profit, total operating expenses or net income (loss) on a forward-looking basis or reconcile the guidance provided for contribution ex-TAC, non-GAAP operating expenses, or adjusted EBITDA to the closest corresponding GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts due to the variability and complexity with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures; in particular, the impact of future traffic acquisition costs and other platform operations expenses, as well as the measures and effects of our stock-based compensation related to equity grants that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in our share price and the potential forfeitures of equity grants. We expect the variability of the above charges could have a significant and potentially unpredictable impact on our future GAAP financial results.

(1) For a discussion on how we define, use and calculate these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation thereof to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the supplementary schedules under “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this press release.

Supplemental Financial and Other Information:

Supplemental financial and other information can be accessed through Viant’s investor relations website at investors.viantinc.com.

As of March 31, 2024, there were 16.4 million shares of the Company’s Class A common stock outstanding and 47.0 million shares of the Company’s Class B common stock outstanding. For more information, please refer to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q expected to be filed with the SEC on April 30, 2024.

Conference Call and Webcast Details:

Viant will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). A live webcast of the call can be accessed from Viant’s Investor Relations website. An archived version of the webcast will be available from the same website after the call.

Viant Technology has used, and intends to continue to use, the “Investor Relations” section of its website at investors.viantinc.com and its LinkedIn account, and the LinkedIn account of its Chief Executive Officer, Tim Vanderhook, to post information that may be important to investors. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult Viant Technology’s website and LinkedIn account and Mr. Vanderhook’s LinkedIn account regularly for important information.

About Viant

Viant® (NASDAQ: DSP) is a leading advertising technology company that enables marketers to plan, execute and measure omnichannel ad campaigns through a cloud-based platform. Viant’s self-service Demand Side Platform (“DSP”) powers programmatic advertising across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio, gaming and digital out-of-home channels. As an organization committed to sustainability, Viant’s Adtricity® carbon reduction program helps clients achieve their sustainability goals. In the past year, Viant was recognized by G2 as a Leader in the DSP category and as the Best Software in Marketing & Advertising, earned Great Place to Work® certification, and became a founding member of Ad Net Zero. Viant’s Co-Founders Tim and Chris Vanderhook are also past recipients of EY’s Entrepreneurs of the Year award. To learn more, please visit viantinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words such as “guidance,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “plan,” “will,” or words or phrases with similar meaning.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release relate to, among other things, Viant’s projected financial performance and operating results, including our guidance for revenue, contribution ex-TAC, non-GAAP operating expenses, and adjusted EBITDA, as well as statements regarding the impact of the deprecation of cookies on Viant’s customers and business, Viant’s growth prospects, Viant’s ability to drive return on ad spend for our customers and capture increased market share, and Viant’s ability to capitalize on the changes in the programmatic advertising ecosystem. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the market for programmatic advertising developing slower or differently than Viant’s expectations, the demands and expectations of customers, the ability to attract and retain customers, the impact of information and data privacy trends and regulations on our business and competitors and other economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of our control, that may cause our business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Investors are referred to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. We do not intend and undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

VIANT TECHNOLOGY INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited; in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenue $ 53,393 $ 41,720 Operating expenses(1): Platform operations 29,880 23,337 Sales and marketing 12,899 12,169 Technology and development 5,232 5,894 General and administrative 11,074 11,428 Total operating expenses 59,085 52,828 Loss from operations (5,692 ) (11,108 ) Other expense (income), net: Interest income, net (2,381 ) (1,819 ) Other expense, net 2 87 Total other expense (income), net (2,379 ) (1,732 ) Loss before income taxes (3,313 ) (9,376 ) Benefit from income taxes (99 ) — Net loss (3,214 ) (9,376 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,267 ) (6,896 ) Net loss attributable to Viant Technology Inc. $ (947 ) $ (2,480 ) Earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock: Basic $ (0.06 ) $ (0.17 ) Diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.17 ) Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding: Basic 15,949 14,748 Diluted 15,949 14,748

(1) Stock-based compensation and depreciation and amortization included in operating expenses are as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Stock-based compensation: Platform operations $ 406 $ 892 Sales and marketing 755 2,512 Technology and development 500 1,327 General and administrative 2,779 2,741 Total $ 4,440 $ 7,472 Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Depreciation and amortization: Platform operations $ 3,526 $ 2,770 Sales and marketing — — Technology and development 431 393 General and administrative 189 249 Total $ 4,146 $ 3,412

VIANT TECHNOLOGY INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited; in thousands, except share and per share data) As of March 31, As of December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 206,057 $ 216,458 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 113,508 117,473 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,978 6,486 Total current assets 327,543 340,417 Property, equipment, and software, net 29,356 28,261 Operating lease assets 24,898 22,995 Intangible assets, net 153 201 Goodwill 12,422 12,422 Other assets 669 615 Total assets $ 395,041 $ 404,911 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 51,972 $ 47,342 Accrued liabilities 35,988 39,263 Accrued compensation 7,124 10,925 Current portion of deferred revenue 181 316 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 3,748 3,762 Other current liabilities 2,015 7,242 Total current liabilities 101,028 108,850 Long-term debt — — Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities 23,557 21,672 Total liabilities 124,585 130,522 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value Authorized shares — 10,000,000 Issued and outstanding — none — — Class A common stock, $0.001 par value Authorized shares — 450,000,000 Issued — 16,979,744 and 15,937,816 17 16 Outstanding — 16,440,946 and 15,783,941 Class B common stock, $0.001 par value Authorized shares — 150,000,000 Issued and outstanding — 46,984,825 and 47,032,260 47 47 Additional paid-in capital 116,571 112,830 Accumulated deficit (45,589 ) (43,509 ) Treasury stock, at cost; 538,798 and 153,875 shares held (5,458 ) (1,127 ) Total stockholders’ equity attributable to Viant Technology Inc. 65,588 68,257 Noncontrolling interests 204,868 206,132 Total equity 270,456 274,389 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 395,041 $ 404,911

VIANT TECHNOLOGY INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited; in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (3,214 ) $ (9,376 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,146 3,412 Stock-based compensation 4,440 7,472 Provision for doubtful accounts (87 ) 22 Loss on disposal of assets 6 104 Noncash lease expense 988 968 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 4,051 20,618 Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,759 ) 3,180 Accounts payable 4,337 (16,301 ) Accrued liabilities (3,244 ) (6,504 ) Accrued compensation (3,987 ) (3,350 ) Deferred revenue (135 ) 933 Operating lease liabilities (1,020 ) (743 ) Other liabilities (684 ) (1,000 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 3,838 (565 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (530 ) (291 ) Capitalized software development costs (3,532 ) (2,382 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4,062 ) (2,673 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchase of treasury stock in connection with the taxes paid related to the vesting of equity awards (5,526 ) (1,567 ) Payment of member tax distributions (4,723 ) (26 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 101 — Payment of offering costs (29 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (10,177 ) (1,593 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (10,401 ) (4,831 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 216,458 206,573 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 206,057 $ 201,742

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors and others with additional information regarding Viant’s results, we have included in this press release the following financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”): contribution ex-TAC, non-GAAP operating expenses, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of contribution ex-TAC, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock—basic and diluted. The Company’s management believes that this information can assist investors in evaluating the Company’s operational trends, financial performance, and cash generating capacity. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures allow investors to evaluate the Company’s financial performance using some of the same measures as management.

Contribution ex-TAC is a non-GAAP financial measure. Gross profit is the most comparable GAAP financial measure, which is calculated as revenue less platform operations expense. In calculating contribution ex-TAC, we add back other platform operations expense to gross profit. Contribution ex-TAC is a key profitability measure used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our operating performance and trends, develop short- and long-term operational plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. “Traffic acquisition costs” or “TAC” represents amounts incurred and payable to suppliers for the cost of advertising media, third-party data and other add-on features related to our fixed CPM pricing option and certain arrangements related to our percentage of spend pricing option. In particular, we believe that contribution ex-TAC can provide a measure of period-to-period comparisons for all pricing options within our business. Accordingly, we believe that this measure provides information to investors and the market in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Non-GAAP operating expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure. Total operating expenses is the most comparable GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP operating expenses is defined by us as total operating expenses plus other expense (income), net, less TAC, stock-based compensation, depreciation, amortization, and certain other items that are not related to our core operations, such as restructuring and other charges and transaction expenses. Non-GAAP operating expenses is a key component in calculating adjusted EBITDA, which is one of the measures we use to provide our business outlook to the investment community. Additionally, non-GAAP operating expenses is used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short- and long-term operational plans. We believe that the elimination of TAC, stock-based compensation, depreciation, amortization and certain other items not related to our core operations provides another measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business, provides additional insight into our core controllable costs and is a useful metric for investors because it allows them to evaluate our operational performance in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by us as net income (loss) before interest expense (income), net, income tax benefit (expense), depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation and certain other items that are not related to our core operations, such as restructuring and other charges, transaction expenses and the extinguishment of debt. Net income (loss) is the most comparable GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of contribution ex-TAC is a non-GAAP financial measure we calculate by dividing adjusted EBITDA by contribution ex-TAC for the period or periods presented.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of contribution ex-TAC are used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short- and long-term operational plans. In particular, we believe that the exclusion of the amounts eliminated in calculating adjusted EBITDA can provide a measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of contribution ex-TAC, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used by our management and board of directors to evaluate adjusted EBITDA relative to our profitability after costs that are directly variable to revenues, which comprise TAC. Accordingly, we believe that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of contribution ex-TAC provide information to investors and the market in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors. Net income (loss) as a percentage of gross profit is the most comparable GAAP financial measure.

Non-GAAP net income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by us as net income (loss) adjusted to eliminate the impact of stock-based compensation and certain other items that are not related to our core operations, such as restructuring and other charges, transaction expenses and the extinguishment of debt, as well as the income tax effect of these adjustments. Net income (loss) is the most comparable GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP net income (loss) is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, we believe that the elimination of stock-based compensation and certain other items that are not related to our core operations provides measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business and additional insight into our core controllable costs.

