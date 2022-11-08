Viant Named a Leader in G2’s Latest Demand Side Platform Grid®

New Fall 2022 Report Also Names the Company a Leader in Cross-Channel Advertising

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leading people-based advertising software company, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the G2 Grid® Report for Demand Side Platform (DSP) for Fall 2022. Products in the Leader quadrant are rated highly by G2 users and have substantial overall market presence scores. Viant was also named a Leader in the Enterprise Grid® Report for Cross-Channel Advertising.





As one of the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplaces, G2 helps businesses discover the right solutions to address their unique business challenges. Based on user reviews, they named Viant’s advertising software, Adelphic, a Leader in the DSP category. User reviews are comprised of customer satisfaction rankings and market presence scores (from market share, seller size and social impact).

Key findings from the G2 Fall 2022 report for Demand Side Platform (DSP):

91% of users rated Viant 4 or 5 stars

90% of users enjoy Viant’s quality of support

90% of users enjoy the ease of doing business with Viant

Additionally, Viant’s Adelphic DSP ranked among the highest for cross-channel functionality, in G2’s Enterprise Grid® Report for Cross-Channel Advertising. To qualify for this category a product must manage and serve ads across three or more digital advertising channels, allow creative uploads, provide workflows for managing ads in-platform, and track key metrics including conversions and return on ad spend (ROAS).

“Off the back of our recent Leader ranking from G2’s Summer 2022 Report, this continued recognition by our users underscores how we are continuing to support our clients in addressing their business challenges,” said Tim Vanderhook, Co-Founder and CEO, Viant. “We are honored by this customer acknowledgement and look forward to raising the bar as we strive to help clients make the most of their advertising investments.”

To access the full G2 Grid® Report for Demand Side Platform for Fall 2022, please visit here.

About G2



G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually — including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Viant



Viant® (NASDAQ: DSP) is a leading advertising software company that enables marketers to plan, execute and measure omnichannel ad campaigns through a cloud-based platform. Viant’s self-service Demand Side Platform, Adelphic®, powers programmatic advertising across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio, gaming and digital out-of-home channels. In 2022, Viant was recognized as a Leader in the DSP category, earned Great Place to Work® certification and Co-Founders Tim and Chris Vanderhook were named EY Entrepreneurs of the Year. To learn more, please visit viantinc.com.

