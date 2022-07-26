Home Business Wire Viant Announces Date of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call
IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leading people-based advertising software company, today announced it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results after U.S. markets close on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Viant will host a conference call and webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the business and financial performance.

Second Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call

Date:

Tuesday, August 9, 2022

 

 

Time:

2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

 

 

Webcast:

https://investors.viantinc.com

Approximately one hour after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.viantinc.com.

About Viant

Viant® is a leading people-based advertising software company that enables marketers and their agencies to centralize the planning, buying and measurement of their advertising investments across most channels. Viant’s self-service Demand Side Platform (DSP), Adelphic®, is an enterprise software platform enabling marketers to execute programmatic advertising campaigns across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio and digital out-of-home channels. Viant’s Identity Resolution capabilities have linked 115 million U.S. households to more than 1 billion connected devices and is combined with access to more than 280,000 audience attributes from more than 70 people-based data partners. Viant is an Advertising Age 2021 Best Places to Work award winner and the Adelphic DSP is featured on AdExchanger’s 2021 Programmatic Power Players list. To learn more, visit viantinc.com and adelphic.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Nicole Borsje

investors@viantinc.com

Media Contact:

Sondra Magness

press@viantinc.com

