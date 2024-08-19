Viamedia and Minerva Networks Partner to Simplify Cross-Platform Ad Delivery With Viamedia’s Parrot Software Technology

Minerva Now Streamlines Ad Insertion for Both Traditional and CTV FAST Formats, Simplifying Processes and Capturing Key Impressions

LEXINGTON, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AdTech—Viamedia, the largest independent advertising digital and linear rep firm in the country, today announced a strategic partnership with Minerva Networks, a leading provider of advanced entertainment delivery solutions. The collaboration will integrate Viamedia’s Parrot Ad Decisioning System (ADS) into Minerva’s platforms, significantly enhancing programmatic ad capabilities for MVPDs and broadcasters. The partnership is poised to streamline ad insertion and improve inventory management across both traditional and CTV formats, offering a seamless integration that promises to redefine advertising delivery because advertising campaigns handled by Parrot are identical on linear and streaming channels.





Viamedia’s Parrot ADS, fully operational software, simplifies the advertising process by allowing a single order to cover both linear and streaming inventories, combining them into one invoice without additional work for clients or agencies. The partnership with Minerva will enhance this system by providing more robust support for ad insertion on additional networks and enable seamless transitions for sales teams to addressable platforms.

“Minerva is a leader in Free Advertising Streaming TV (FAST) ad delivery and content navigation, together we’re elevating the capabilities of Parrot ADS to fundamentally transform the advertising landscape,” said David Solomon, CEO of Viamedia. “This collaboration propels us to the forefront of industry innovation, dramatically boosting efficiency and creating expansive revenue opportunities. This signals a new benchmark for service excellence in programmatic TV advertising. It’s a significant leap forward, affirming our commitment to driving the future of advertising technology.”

CDE Lightband, a municipal power and broadband provider in Clarksville, TN has a 17-year partnership with both Minerva and Viamedia. CDE Lightband has both traditional and streaming video services and recently worked with Viamedia and Minerva in the testing and launch of the Parrot ADS solution. “Viamedia’s Parrot ADS solution, fully integrated with our Minerva-powered Cloud TV services, will allow us to transform how we manage and deliver advertisements,” said Christy Batts, Chief Broadband Officer, at CDE Lightband. “We anticipate this turnkey service will enhance our operational efficiency and generate incremental revenue by delivering more relevant and valuable ad impressions.”

About Viamedia

Viamedia is the nation’s largest independent champion for video service providers’ advertising needs for digital and linear television. The company places over 1 million ads daily in more than 130 zones in 28 states across 60+ markets nationwide, aggregating all types of TV audiences and providing a single point of sale to more than 6,000 local, regional, and national advertisers. It provides a comprehensive portfolio of audience and impression-based local video cross-media/cross-platform advertising solutions that bridge the gap between linear TV and digital programmatic advertising.

Viamedia offers a complementary suite of impression-based digital products for streaming, mobile, display, email, search, social and more. Headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky, the company’s success is built on its people, processes and proprietary software. For more information, please visit https://viamediatv.com.

About Minerva Networks

Minerva Networks is a leading provider of advanced entertainment delivery solutions. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Minerva empowers service providers worldwide to offer state-of-the-art digital entertainment services to their subscribers. For more information on FAST+, visit https://www.minervanetworks.com/.

About CDE Lightband

CDE Lightband, the municipal electric and broadband provider for the City of Clarksville, offers electric, internet, video and voice services to customers within the city limits. CDE Lightband serves over 82,000 metered homes and businesses with electric service and nearing 30,000 customers with broadband services over our Fiber to the Premise Network.

Contacts

Andrew Laszacs



Bob Gold & Associates



310-320-2010



viamedia@bobgoldpr.com