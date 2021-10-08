ViacomCBS Inc. to Report Third Quarter Financial Results on November 4, 2021

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC, VIACA) announced today that on Thursday, November 4, 2021, it will issue financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2021. The company will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET), following the release of its earnings materials.

A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the Investors homepage of ViacomCBS’s website (ir.viacomcbs.com) beginning at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on November 4. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 877-451-6152 (domestic) or 201-389-0879 (international). Please call five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the call.

An audio replay of the call will be available beginning at 11:30 a.m. (ET) on November 4 in the Events, Webcasts & Annual Meetings section of ViacomCBS’s Investors homepage, and at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) using PIN number 13723542.

The earnings release and any other information related to the call will be accessible on the Investors homepage of ViacomCBS’s website.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, its portfolio includes CBS, SHOWTIME, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+ and Pluto TV, among others. The company delivers the largest share of the television audience in the United States and one of the industry’s most extensive libraries of television and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, ViacomCBS provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions.

For more information about ViacomCBS, please visit www.viacomcbs.com and follow @ViacomCBS on social platforms.

VIAC-IR

Contacts

Press:

Justin Dini



Executive Vice President, Corporate Communications



(212) 846-2724



justin.dini@viacomcbs.com

Peter Collins



Vice President, Corporate Communications



(917) 826-4182



peter.collins@viacomcbs.com

Justin Blaber



Senior Director, Corporate Communications



(646) 823-6616



justin.blaber@viacomcbs.com

Pranita Sookai



Director, Corporate Communications



(718) 316-2182



pranita.sookai@viacomcbs.com

Investors:

Anthony DiClemente



Executive Vice President, Investor Relations



(917) 796-4647



anthony.diclemente@viacomcbs.com

Jaime Morris



Vice President, Investor Relations



(646) 824-5450



jaime.morris@viacomcbs.com

Robert Amparo



Manager, Investor Relations



(347) 223-1682



robert.amparo@viacomcbs.com