VIA optronics AG Announces Annual General Meeting Date

NUREMBERG, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VIA optronics AG (NYSE: VIAO) (“VIA or the “Company”), a leading supplier of interactive display systems and solutions, today announced that it will hold its 2022 annual general meeting (the “AGM”) on December 29, 2022.

VIA will hold its AGM in-person at its headquarters in Nuremberg, Germany. All information for shareholders will be published on the investor relations section of VIA’s website at https://investors.via-optronics.com/investors.

About VIA

VIA is a leading provider of enhanced display solutions for multiple end-markets in which superior functionality or durability is a critical differentiating factor. Its customizable technology is well-suited for high-end markets with unique specifications as well as demanding environments that pose technical and optical challenges for displays, such as bright ambient light, vibration and shock, extreme temperatures and condensation. VIA’s interactive display systems combine system design, interactive displays, software functionality, cameras and other hardware components. VIA’s intellectual property portfolio, process know-how, and optical bonding and metal mesh touch sensor and camera module technologies provide enhanced display solutions that are built to meet the specific needs of its customers.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Sam Cohen or Lisa Fortuna

Alpha IR Group

+1 312-445-2870

VIAO@alpha-ir.com

Media
Alexandra Müller-Plötz

+49 911 597 575-302

Amueller-ploetz@via-optronics.com

