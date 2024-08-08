Vexus Fiber Introduces High-Speed Internet Service in Las Cruces

First Neighborhoods on East Idaho Avenue and El Paseo Road are Live

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vexus Fiber, a leading provider of high-speed fiber optic internet, proudly announces the launch of its high-speed fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) internet service in Las Cruces. Residents and businesses in the neighborhoods of East Idaho Avenue and El Paseo Road can now experience the transformative power of ultra-fast and reliable internet, marking the commencement of Vexus Fiber’s extensive city-wide rollout. Residents and businesses located in Vexus’ initial service areas may now sign up for fiber internet by visiting shop.VexusFiber.com.





This significant milestone follows the initial phase of construction that began in February, backed by a $50 million privately funded investment dedicated to delivering high-speed internet to over 44,000 homes and businesses in Las Cruces. The initial launch will connect approximately 400 homes and businesses to some of the fastest internet speeds available in the nation.

“We are thrilled to bring our high-speed fiber optic network to the residents and businesses of Las Cruces,” said Jim Gleason, CEO of Vexus Fiber. “Our teams have been working diligently to meet our ambitious timeline, and the launch on E Idaho Ave and El Paseo Road is just the beginning. We’re committed to providing the community with the speed, reliability, and service they deserve.”

Vexus Fiber’s network will offer symmetrical speeds, with packages from 150/150 Mbps up to 5/5 Gigs (5000 Mbps) for residential customers to meet every household need and secure a connection that protects their personal information. This is ideal for today’s demands of work-from-home setups, online learning, streaming, and gaming. The fiber-to-the-premise approach guarantees a more robust and secure internet experience compared to traditional cable networks. Businesses now have access to data connections customizable at multi-gig speeds to meet their specific needs and TeleCloud-hosted communication solutions that bring together phone, chat and video conferencing services in one.

The ongoing construction will expand throughout Las Cruces over the next three years, with additional neighborhoods receiving service as the project progresses. Vexus Fiber’s initiative is expected to generate 50-100 construction jobs and 30-50 permanent positions for the community.

“We are meeting the growing need for high-speed internet that supports multiple users and devices simultaneously,” said Kevin Folk, regional vice president at Vexus Fiber. “For Las Cruces, this launch represents a significant leap towards a more connected and technologically advanced community.”

Vexus Fiber currently operates in several regions across New Mexico, Texas and Louisiana bringing top-tier internet services to underserved areas. The company’s fiber network ensures reliable, high-speed connections even during peak usage periods, supporting multiple high-demand activities simultaneously without interruption.

Vexus Fiber is part of Metronet, the country’s largest and fastest-growing privately owned fiber-to-the-home company. Together they operate fiber-to-the-home networks in more than 300 communities across 17 states and are actively expanding their fiber-optic network in 90 communities at any given time. Metronet was named PCMag’s “Fastest Major ISP” for the second year.

As construction continues throughout Las Cruces, residents in construction areas will receive 30-day advance notice via mail. Those who’ve signed up at VexusFiber.com/connect will also receive emails about construction activity in your neighborhood. Vexus provides additional messaging, such as yard signs, to notify residents of when construction is beginning in their neighborhood. Vexus crews are marked by ID tags and branded vehicles. Residents and businesses that are interested in Vexus Fiber services can visit VexusFiber.com/connect to receive updates on construction and express interest in services. Those interested in joining the Vexus Fiber team can visit VexusFiber.com/careers.

Vexus Fiber, a leading provider of high-speed fiber-optic internet, is part of Metronet, the fiber-to-the-home company. Vexus offers advanced telecommunications services for residents and business customers across Texas, New Mexico and Louisiana. As a technology leader, Vexus Fiber offers an extensive range of internet connectivity over a true fiber-to-the-premises network. Services include TV Streaming Solutions, Voice, TeleCloud Business Services and more. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and exceptional customer service, Vexus Fiber is revolutionizing the way people connect and communicate. For more information, please visit VexusFiber.com.

Contacts

Erica Mastropierro



Marketing and Public Relations Director



erica.mastropierro@vexusfiber.com

573.258.8247