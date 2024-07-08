Vexus Fiber Announces High-Speed Fiber Internet Service Availability to First Neighborhoods in Mission

Vexus to provide internet service across the city with $35 million investment

LUBBOCK, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vexus Fiber, a leading provider of high-speed fiber-optic internet, announced the launch of its $35 million fiber-optic network in Mission, Texas. The first customers can now sign up for ultrafast internet service of 5/5 gigabits per second for homes and unlimited multigigabit speeds for businesses. Residents and businesses located in Vexus Fiber’s initial service areas may now sign up for internet by visiting shop.VexusFiber.com.





“We are excited to announce service availability in Mission,” said Mark Bookout, Regional Vice President – Rio Grande Valley at Vexus Fiber. “The start of service for our reliable fiber-optic network to the community represents a major milestone in our commitment to infrastructure and economic development across the Rio Grande Valley and the state of Texas. Our investment in Mission allows us to provide one of the fastest internet connections in the nation to all community members, enabling both residents and businesses to meet their growing bandwidth needs.”

Vexus began construction in Mission earlier this year and almost 2,000 homes and businesses now have service available. Construction continues throughout the city and is on track to be completed to more than 30,000 homes and businesses over the next 24 months. With this state-of-the-art infrastructure, both residents and businesses in Mission can enjoy reliable high-speed internet access to stay connected in today’s fast-paced world.

“We are delighted to welcome Vexus Fiber to Mission,” said Norie Gonzalez Garza, Mayor of Mission. “This high-speed fiber internet service will greatly enhance the quality of life for our residents and provide our businesses with the connectivity they need to succeed. Vexus Fiber’s investment marks a significant step forward for our community, and the creation of many jobs in the region is a tremendous benefit.”

Vexus is opening several retail stores across the Rio Grande Valley, including a location in Edinburg at 2001 W. Trenton, Suite 101, which it expects to open this summer. Vexus currently operates a location in McAllen at 5601 S Ware Road, as well.

Vexus is proud to support the local economy through permanent jobs all across Texas, including a Texas-based call center team for support and sales. The construction project has brought approximately 200 jobs to the region and Vexus is creating 150 permanent jobs.

“Our team is dedicated to bringing a competitive, local choice for internet that can adapt and grow with ever-changing digital demands,” added Bookout. “By investing in a 100% fiber-optic network, we are building for the future, and elevating Mission to Gigabit City status. Vexus is committed to being a true community member and partner here.”

The network provides customers with symmetrical speeds, with packages from 150/150 Mbps up to 5/5 Gbps for residential customers to meet every household need and a secure connection that protects their personal information. Businesses now have access to data connections customizable at multi-gig speeds to meet their specific needs and TeleCloud-hosted communication solutions that bring together phone, chat and video conferencing services in one.

In Texas, Vexus Fiber currently operates fiber-to-the-home networks in Lubbock, Amarillo, Wichita Falls, Abilene, Rio Grande Valley, Laredo, Tyler, San Angelo, Nacogdoches, Huntsville, Denison and surrounding areas. In Louisiana, the cities of Hammond, Covington, Mandeville, Lake Charles, Alexandria and Slidell have access to Vexus Fiber, as does Albuquerque, New Mexico. The company is also building new networks in Borger, Tx., as well as Santa Fe and Las Cruces, N.M. Vexus is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas.

As construction continues throughout Misson, residents in construction areas will receive 30-days advance notice via mail. Those who have signed up at VexusFiber.com/connect will also receive emails about construction activity in their neighborhood. Vexus provides additional messaging, such as yard signs, to notify residents of when construction is beginning in their neighborhood. Vexus crews are marked by ID tags and branded vehicles. Residents and businesses that are interested in Vexus Fiber services can visit VexusFiber.com/connect to receive updates on construction and express interest in services. Those interested in joining the Vexus Fiber team can visit VexusFiber.com/careers.

Vexus Fiber is part of Metronet, the country’s largest and fastest-growing privately owned fiber-to-the-home company. Together they operate fiber-to-the-home networks in more than 300 communities across 17 states and are actively expanding their fiber-optic network in 90 communities at any given time. Metronet was named PCMag’s “Fastest Major ISP in 2023.”

Vexus Fiber, a leading provider of high-speed fiber-optic internet, is part of Metronet, the fiber-to-the-home company. Vexus offers advanced telecommunications services for residents and business customers across Texas, New Mexico, and Louisiana. As a technology leader, Vexus Fiber offers an extensive range of internet connectivity over a true fiber-to-the-premises network. Services include TV Streaming Solutions, Voice, TeleCloud Business Services and more. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and exceptional customer service, Vexus Fiber is revolutionizing the way people connect and communicate. For more information, please visit VexusFiber.com.

Contacts

Erica Mastropierro



Marketing and Public Relations Director



erica.mastropierro@vexusfiber.com

573.258.8247