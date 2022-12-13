Veterinarians Choose Weave as Software Leader in G2’s Winter 2023 Report

Customer reviews power Weave’s position as new leader in Veterinary Practice Management, 5 additional categories

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, has been named a Veterinary Practice Management software leader in G2’s 2023 Winter Report.





Announcing several new veterinary software integrations with Provet Cloud, Vetter, and Patterson Veterinary’s NaVetor this year, Weave continues its growth & momentum serving veterinary clinics software solutions to power client communication and engagement.

Weave is now a leader in six separate software categories based entirely on authentic customer testimonials and reviews. Those categories include:

Veterinary Practice Management

Dental Practice Management

Patient Engagement Software

Optometry Software

Patient Relationship Management

HIPAA Compliant Texting

“Being named a G2 leader in the veterinary software space is the result of our distinct focus on solving the unique needs of some of the busiest and most caring small businesses in the U.S.,” said Brett White, CEO of Weave. “Medical professionals of all types continue to choose Weave as their preferred patient engagement and communication platform because our solutions are uniquely designed to make their lives easier every single day, in turn allowing them to focus on delivering top-notch patient care.”

The Winter 2023 report reflects Weave’s continued success and growth in both the veterinary and optometry verticals. Weave is now the only leader in the Optometry Software category on G2.

Weave has continually been recognized as the solution of choice for small and medium-sized healthcare practices in 2022. The company recently won a Dentaltown Townie Choice Award for Best Patient Communication System and an EyeVote Readers’ Choice Award for Patient Engagement Systems. Both of these awards were based on actual customer reviews. To learn more about Weave’s vertical software solutions visit www.getweave.com/.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been named a member of the Forbes Cloud 100, a Certified Great Place to Work, and a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com/newsroom/

