Veteran Healthcare Executive, Chris Powell, Joins THINKMD as CEO

Company expands leadership team to prepare for growth

BURLINGTON, Vt.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–THINKMD, a Vermont-based healthcare technology company has appointed Chris Powell as Chief Executive Officer to lead the company in its next phase of growth.

THINKMD is a mission-driven technology company focused on making its clinical intelligence technology universally available so that anyone, anywhere can make better healthcare decisions for themselves and their communities. The company’s solutions help any user identify how sick a person is, what illness they may have and what next steps to take. Validation studies have demonstrated that THINKMD’s clinical assessments and triage recommendations correlate up to 95% with healthcare professionals.

Mr. Powell joins THINKMD as the social impact company prepares to expand commercially and technically. With its solution live in 10 countries, the company has attracted partners like Save the Children, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Google, among others. THINKMD’s co-founder, Dr. Barry Finette, will continue to play a key role at the company in terms of strategy and mission, and as Chairman of the Board.

Mr. Powell brings over three decades of healthcare experience to THINKMD. Prior to joining THINKMD, he was CEO of Aspenti Health, responsible for its growth and subsequent acquisition by AverHealth. He previously served as CEO of Precyse, a healthcare software and services company, expanding the company’s revenue and service offerings until it was acquired in 2016. Mr. Powell began his healthcare career at IBM and subsequently IDX Systems Corporation, which was acquired by GE healthcare, where he led sales and marketing for GE Healthcare IT Americas, including Canada and South America.

“With lessons learned throughout my career, I am excited to leverage THINKMD’s culture and capabilities to lead the company into its next phase of growth,” said Chris Powell, CEO of THINKMD. “There is a pressing and global need for our solutions and I’m thrilled to be a part of a team driven to make an impact on healthcare outcomes globally as we continue to scale.”

Dr. Barry Finette, who will focus his efforts on key partnerships, leading product development and innovation, and driving his clinical expertise into THINKMD’s technology and data services, said, “THINKMD has reached a stage of growth where expertise and experience in scaling business operations and commercialization of our technology is critical. We are confident that Chris’s experience, expertise and commitment to THINKMD’s mission will help propel the company forward.”

THINKMD works with partners across the globe, with its clinical intelligence technology used by clinicians, pharmacists, school teachers, caregivers, community health workers and individuals, facilitating better healthcare decisions.

About THINKMD



THINKMD’s mission is to make clinical intelligence technology universally accessible so that anyone, anywhere can make better healthcare decisions for themselves and their communities. A social impact company based in Burlington, Vermont, THINKMD’s clinical intelligence technology helps any user identify how sick a person is, what illness they may have and what appropriate next steps to take. The scientifically validated technology, which also addresses the COVID-19 pandemic, uses World Health Organization (WHO) compliant guidelines. THINKMD empowers users, healthcare delivery organizations and governments with acquired data that informs accurate clinical and public health decision-making. Learn more at www.thinkmd.org.

