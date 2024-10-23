Veteran FDA Attorney Launches Boutique Life Sciences Law Firm, Asebey Life Science Law

Firm integrates scientific knowledge and regulatory expertise to offer comprehensive legal solutions and scientific guidance to life science companies.





FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FDA–Edgar J. Asebey, a seasoned attorney with over 20 years of FDA regulatory law experience, has launched Asebey Life Science Law, a boutique law firm specializing in FDA regulatory law, transactional law, and strategic advisory services for the life sciences industry.

As a former scientist, biotech founder, venture capital fund advisor, and equity partner at an AM 100 law firm, Edgar is uniquely qualified to lead a firm that provides much needed regulatory guidance, enforcement defense and industry expertise to FDA-regulated companies as well as companies doing business fast-growing hemp, cannabis and psychedelics sectors. The firm’s unique approach integrates decades of industry experience, scientific knowledge, and deep regulatory expertise to deliver effective solutions to client companies navigating the byzantine maze of FDA regulations.

“Most consumers don’t realize that 20% of their expenditures are on FDA-regulated goods. These can range from a new THC-containing beverage to a prescription GLP-1 injection pen for weight loss, and all the innovative products in between,” said Edgar J. Asebey, Managing Partner. “Our deep understanding of FDA regulations allows us to provide top-tier regulatory guidance to innovative food, drug and life science companies so they can achieve their business objectives.”

Importantly, Edgar further noted that “…too often, small, innovative or emerging food, beverage, hemp or medical device companies find it difficult to afford much needed FDA attorney services at the big law firms. We work with small and entrepreneurial companies and provide Big Law-level regulatory support at much more reasonable rates.”

Earlier this year, Edgar and Guilherme Ferrari Faviero, a scientist and regulatory expert at the firm, co-authored of the legal treatise Legal Guide to the Business of Marijuana: Cannabis, Hemp and CBD Regulation (Practicing Law Institute Press, September 2024).

Asebey Life Science Law is a boutique law firm specializing in FDA regulatory compliance, transactional law, and advisory services for the life sciences industry. With expertise spanning pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, food, dietary supplements, cannabis, hemp, and psychedelics, the firm provides expert counsel to enable their clients to thrive in a complex and rapidly changing regulatory environment.

