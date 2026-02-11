Vested Becomes a HubSpot Solutions Partner to Expand Growth Capabilities for Financial Services Clients

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vested, a global marketing and communications agency focused exclusively on financial services, announced today that it has joined HubSpot’s ecosystem as a Solutions Partner. HubSpot, the AI-powered customer platform that helps businesses grow better, is extended by a global ecosystem of partners who help customers transform how they go to market.

By becoming a HubSpot Solutions Partner, Vested is expanding its ability to help financial institutions, fintechs, and investment firms drive measurable growth through more integrated marketing, sales, and client engagement strategies. HubSpot Solutions Partners help companies implement, integrate, and optimize HubSpot across marketing, sales, service, and operations, enabling teams to unify their data, scale efficiently, and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

“Financial services firms are under increasing pressure to prove ROI, personalize engagement, and move faster, while still operating in highly regulated environments,” said Binna Kim, Group CEO of Vested. “Becoming a HubSpot Solutions Partner allows us to pair our deep industry expertise with a powerful platform that helps clients connect data, content, and strategy in a way that drives smarter growth.”

Vested has managed client HubSpot instances for years, supporting everything from email and marketing automation to reporting, dashboards, and lifecycle optimization. The firm is actively expanding these capabilities as more clients look to consolidate technology stacks and gain clearer insight into what’s driving demand and conversion.

“HubSpot gives financial services teams the ability to see the full customer journey in one place,” said Adam Fontana, Head of Digital & Marketing Strategy at Vested. “Our role is to make sure the platform is implemented and managed in a way that actually supports business goals.”

The HubSpot Solutions Partner designation further strengthens Vested’s integrated digital marketing offering, which includes demand generation, content strategy, paid media, AEO, SEO, marketing analytics, and marketing technology consulting, tailored specifically for banks, asset managers, private capital firms, and fintechs.

Vested is an integrated marketing and communications firm at the forefront of the rapidly evolving financial sector. The firm partners with banks, asset managers, fintechs, and private capital firms to build trust, drive growth, and strengthen reputation through integrated marketing, communications, and digital strategies. Vested combines deep industry expertise with execution to deliver measurable business impact. Learn more at www.fullyvested.com, or via LinkedIn.

