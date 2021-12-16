Vested Acquires Red Lab Technologies to Improve Digital Capabilities

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vested, an award-winning global integrated financial services communications firm, is today announcing that it has acquired Red Lab Technologies, a leading web design, development and digital marketing firm.

This acquisition augments Vested’s digital capabilities and adds top talent to their team, enabling them to address the marketing and communications needs of their clients in a deeper way. Red Lab will provide Vested clients with expertise in WordPress design and development, search engine optimization and marketing, paid social advertising and marketing automation.

“ What excites me about Red Lab is not just their deep digital expertise and skill sets. It’s their entrepreneurial mindset and creative spirit,” said Binna Kim, President of Vested. “ When we bring firms into Group Vested, we look for like-minded founders and companies who will continue to sharpen our edge and accelerate our position as the leading financial marcomms business. I’m excited by what Vested and Red Lab can do together.”

“ Vested and Red Lab have been long-standing partners of the Grayscale team, and have been instrumental in building a brand that is now synonymous with crypto investing,” said Michael Sonnenshein, CEO of Grayscale Investments, the world’s largest digital currency asset manager. “ Vested brings unique financial expertise and strategic marcomms consulting, and Red Lab brings deep development and digital skill sets. I’m thrilled to see these two partners join forces.”

About Vested

Vested is an integrated communications firm that is at the front of the rapidly evolving financial sector. The agency was recently ranked number five for global top financial PR firms by O’Dwyers and nominated for Agency of the Year by the Holmes Report. Vested’s approach merges deep financial expertise with creativity and an obsessive commitment to creating value for clients through ideas and action. The agency, which has offices in New York and London, is a founding member of the Global Fintech PR Network and operates an investment group, Vested Ventures. Learn more at www.fullyvested.com, or via Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Red Lab Technologies

Red Lab is a digital marketing, design and WordPress development agency headquartered in Cedar Falls, IA. Founded in 2014, Red Lab specializes in partnering with healthcare and finance companies looking to bolster their marketing teams. Red Lab’s WordPress development expertise, combined with its vast understanding of digital marketing, allows its clients to quickly launch, analyze, and optimize campaigns to maximize results and exposure. Learn more at: redlabtech.com.

