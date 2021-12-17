Vesper’s “Season Two”: Delivering on the Promise of DeFi Through Innovative Products, a New User Interface, and Momentum Entering 2022

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DeFi—Vesper Finance, an easy-to-use decentralized finance (DeFi) platform for digital asset growth, summarized today’s several announcements demonstrating the platform’s momentum heading into 2022, collectively referred to as “Vesper Season Two.”

Vesper Earn

The headlining product of Season Two, Vesper Earn, is a new type of DeFi product that enables users to deposit one cryptocurrency asset and earn yield in another. Through a concept called “programmable yield,” Vesper Earn allows DeFi participants to use yield earnings as everyday spending money, or continuously transform yield from a stablecoin into a cryptocurrency.

The initial pairs available for Vesper Earn are:

Deposit Ethereum (ETH), earn yield in DAI

Deposit DAI, earn yield in ETH

Deposit Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), earn yield in DAI

Deposit DAI, earn yield in WBTC

Deposit DAI, earn yield in the DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) token

Learn more about Vesper Earn.

Redesigned App Experience

The new Vesper web app delivers a rich, easy-to-use experience that elevates the state-of-the-art in how a DeFi user’s portfolio is presented. This advances Vesper’s goal to offer the simplest and most sophisticated experience in DeFi.

Try the new experience at https://app.vesper.finance/, available in multiple languages.

Multi-chain Expansion

Costly gas fees are a barrier to entry for many DeFi users. With an eye toward a multi-chain future, Vesper marked its first Layer-2 integration with the Polygon network –– enabling users to deposit, withdraw and manage their Vesper-deployed funds via Polygon on the Vesper app. With a successful Polygon deployment completed, Vesper plans to expand to additional EVM chains and Layer-2 networks.

Learn more about Vesper-on-Polygon.

Broadening Vesper’s Scope

Last month, the Vesper community approved two proposals to broaden the scope of projects and collaborations with Vesper. The first authorized Vesper Orbit, a new product that gives users access to some of the most exciting projects in DeFi. The first inclusions were FEI, FRAX, AlchemixUSD and DPI. The second approved proposal authorized several other projects for eventual inclusion in Vesper Orbit. Together, this will not only provide users with exposure to new opportunities, but also enable Vesper to launch new pools at a faster rate while maintaining the platform’s high quality standards.

Learn more about Vesper Orbit.

“Vesper launched in February 2021 to deliver a simple, professionalized, and carefully engineered approach to DeFi. Together with the global Vesper community, we’ve delivered on that promise in less than one year,” said Jordan Kruger, co-founder of Vesper Finance. “With a strong foundation in place and a roadmap of new products that push the bounds of what DeFi can do, Vesper is well-positioned for the path ahead.”

About Vesper Finance

Vesper Finance is a platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) products that simplify digital asset growth for individuals and organizations. With well-audited engineering and an easy-to-use interface, Vesper’s products allow users to earn yield on their digital assets by harnessing the most powerful and innovative financial protocols available on the Internet. By fusing the best aspects of DeFi’s open source nature and the professionalism required by traditional finance, Vesper creates and supports the conditions for DeFi’s success to the long-term benefit of all participants. Learn more about Vesper at www.vesper.finance and follow on Medium, Twitter, Telegram, and Discord.

Contacts

Shazia Hasan



Vesper Finance



shazia@vesper.finance