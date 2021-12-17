Vesper Finance Launches on the Polygon Network

Vesper’s First Multi-chain Integration Delivers Flexibility, Lower Transaction Fees

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DeFi—Vesper Finance, an easy-to-use decentralized finance (DeFi) platform for digital asset growth, announced that users can now deposit and withdraw their funds through Vesper Grow pools via the Polygon network on the Vesper app. This integration enables greater flexibility and lower network transaction fees for Vesper users.

Polygon Integration Starts with the Vesper Grow Family of Pools

Vesper Grow delivers a well-audited, easy-to-use, set-and-forget way for depositors to earn yield on their crypto assets. Initial Vesper Grow pools supported on Polygon are MATIC, USDC, DAI, WETH, and WBTC, with additional pools forthcoming based on community feedback.

The MATIC token serves two purposes within the Polygon network –– to secure the network via staking and for the payment of transaction fees. In addition, the VSP token is now available on the Polygon network.

The Multi-chain Imperative

The popularity of DeFi has contributed to high transaction fees (also known as “gas”) on the Ethereum network, upon which many major DeFi projects were originally built. As a protocol for building and connecting Ethereum-compatible blockchain networks, Polygon supports Vesper’s multi-chain ambitions, providing users with additional flexibility for how they participate in DeFi.

“Vesper’s expansion beyond the Ethereum mainnet and onto Polygon empowers users with added choice, accessibility, and flexibility,” said Jordan Kruger, co-founder of Vesper Finance. “As the platform’s first ‘Layer 2’ integration, this marks the start of Vesper’s multi-chain future.”

“The Polygon network continues to prove out its thesis of a seamless chain-of-blockchains. We’re proud to welcome the Vesper community to Polygon, advancing our shared vision for a multi-chain DeFi future,” said Dean Thomas, Global Head of Institutional Capital at Polygon.

Users can explore Vesper’s pools on Polygon at https://app.vesper.finance/polygon.

Additional details are available on Medium.

Note: Users are responsible for their own funds when moving across networks.

About Vesper Finance

Vesper Finance is a platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) products that simplify digital asset growth for individuals and organizations. With well-audited engineering and an easy-to-use interface, Vesper’s products allow users to earn yield on their digital assets by harnessing the most powerful and innovative financial protocols available on the Internet. By fusing the best aspects of DeFi’s open source nature and the professionalism required by traditional finance, Vesper creates and supports the conditions for DeFi’s success to the long-term benefit of all participants. Learn more about Vesper at www.vesper.finance and follow on Medium, Twitter, Telegram, and Discord.

About Polygon

Polygon is the leading platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to all major scaling and infrastructure solutions: L2 solutions (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid solutions, stand-alone and enterprise chains, data availability solutions, and more. Polygon’s scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 3000+ applications hosted, 1B+ total transactions processed, ~100M+ unique user addresses, and $5B+ in assets secured.

