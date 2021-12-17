Vesper Finance and Index Coop Deliver the Easiest Way to Gain Exposure to DeFi

Newly Launched Vesper Earn Allows Users to Deposit the DAI Stablecoin and Earn the DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) Token as Yield

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DeFi—Vesper Finance, an easy-to-use decentralized finance (DeFi) platform for digital asset growth, announced a collaboration with Index Coop’s DeFi Pulse Index for its new Vesper Earn product. Vesper Earn allows users to deposit the DAI stablecoin and earn yield in the DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) token –– a market basket of top DeFi protocols.

Instead of simple compounding, Vesper Earn converts the depositor’s yield from DAI into DPI, automatically delivering exposure to the DeFi category. By combining the ability to hold a stablecoin and earn yield in DPI, users have a new way to gain exposure to a breadth of leading DeFi projects through a single asset.

Index Coop was Vesper’s exclusive launch collaborator for Vesper Earn, which also includes deposit/earn pairs for ETH-to-DAI, DAI-to-ETH, WBTC-to-DAI, and DAI-to-WBTC.

“The DeFi Pulse Index effectively delivers market exposure to leading DeFi projects, and Vesper is proud to be one of its most recently included components,” said Jordan Kruger, co-founder of Vesper Finance. “Vesper’s collaboration with Index Coop takes that a step further by offering Vesper Earn users an easy way to build their category-wide exposure to DeFi.”

“Vesper Earn’s DAI-to-DPI pool extends the utility of the DeFi Pulse token, delivering a simple way for users to gain sector-wide exposure to decentralized finance,” said Simon Judd, head of business development for Index Coop. “This work complements our focus on building Index Coop to become one of the premier companies for building and delivering innovative crypto financial instruments”

For more conventional yield, users can deposit DPI into Vesper Grow to earn yield in the form of both additional DPI and the Vesper platform token, VSP.

The Vesper Finance web app is at https://app.vesper.finance and available in multiple languages.

Additional details about Vesper Earn are available on Medium.

About Vesper Finance

Vesper Finance is a platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) products that simplify digital asset growth for individuals and organizations. With well-audited engineering and an easy-to-use interface, Vesper’s products allow users to earn yield on their digital assets by harnessing the most powerful and innovative financial protocols available on the Internet. By fusing the best aspects of DeFi’s open source nature and the professionalism required by traditional finance, Vesper creates and supports the conditions for DeFi’s success to the long-term benefit of all participants. Learn more about Vesper at www.vesper.finance and follow on Medium, Twitter, Telegram, and Discord.

About Index Coop

Index Coop is a community of finance professionals, engineers, DeFi experts, meme-makers, content marketers and crypto enthusiasts focused on making crypto investing simple. Together the Index Coop launches, grows, and maintains the most trustworthy crypto index products on the market. Learn more at www.indexcoop.com.

