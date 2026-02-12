Veryon Announces Agreement with Saudia Group to Support Fleet Analytics Capabilities

Prescriptive health analytics complement Saudia Group’s ongoing operational enhancement initiatives

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Veryon, a leading provider of aviation software and information services, today announced that Saudia Group has selected Veryon Defect Analysis as part of its broader efforts to enhance digital maintenance analytics across its passenger and cargo fleet.

Saudia Group continues to expand its fleet and network in alignment with the Kingdom’s aviation strategy. As part of this growth, the Group is integrating advanced analytics solutions to complement its existing maintenance systems and further support operational reliability and efficiency.

Operating more than 160 aircraft across multiple business units, Saudia Group maintains a complex maintenance environment that requires continuous data analysis and cross-functional coordination. Veryon Defect Analysis uses artificial intelligence and natural language processing to cluster related defect reports and corrective actions across aircraft types, supporting maintenance teams with enhanced visibility into recurring trends.

“When an airline is scaling at the pace Saudia is, prescriptive health technology is a must-have and can dramatically improve reliability and an operation’s bottom line,” said Bethany Little, Chief Executive Officer at Veryon. “Serving over 25% of the worldwide commercial fleet, Defect Analysis is the market-leading provider of prescriptive health maintenance solutions in the aviation technology market.”

Airlines using defect analytics platforms have reported measurable improvements in defect tracking efficiency, troubleshooting speed, and maintenance planning. Veryon Defect Analysis integrates with existing maintenance and engineering systems, delivering near real-time insights to support technical teams.

The implementation will support maintenance and engineering teams across relevant Saudia Group entities.

About Veryon

Veryon is the leading provider of aviation software and information services, trusted by over 5,500 customers, 75,000 maintenance professionals, and more than 100 OEMs in nearly 150 countries. Powered by the world's largest de-identified aviation maintenance dataset, which contains over 80 million events, the all-in-one Veryon platform combines OEM-authorized publications, intuitive cloud-based maintenance workflows, and AI-driven insights to help operators, MROs, and OEMs maximize flying time without compromising safety or compliance. Drawing on Veryon's 50+ years of experience and support from experts who understand aviation, Veryon customers have achieved a 75 percent reduction in troubleshooting time for new technicians and a 23 percent reduction in downtime costs. Learn more at veryon.com.

About Saudia Group

Saudia Group is one of the largest aviation conglomerates in the MENA region. The Group drives industry development with its 13 subsidiaries, and offers world-class air transport, cargo services, ground services, logistics, maintenance, catering, private aviation, real estate, training, and medical services.

The mission of Saudia Group is to inspire people to go beyond borders with a purpose that is rooted in unlocking human potential and connecting the world in ways never thought possible. The group is committed to reshaping the aviation ecosystem in the MENA region and beyond, by embracing innovation and a customer-centric approach.

