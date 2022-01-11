Verve and Alida Partner Together to Transform Customer Experiences

The premium partnership supports organizations in optimizing customer experiences worldwide

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alida, a leader in Total Experience Management (TXM), today announced Verve, experts in community panels and smart digital research, as its first Premium Partner. As part of the Alida Partner Network, Verve delivers elevated customer experience (CX) and insights to organizations across the globe. Alida’s premium partnership tier is for partners who have a high level of expertise with Alida solutions and have achieved a strong standing with new business.

“We are excited about our partnership with Verve. Their unique approach to combining community and digital research with technology is the ideal offering for a successful CX strategy,” said Ross Wainwright, CEO of Alida. “We look forward to our partnership journey of helping organizations create impactful and unforgettable customer experiences.”

Verve supports its clients in elevating their CX initiatives through developing better products, services and experiences, informing brand strategy, and creating relevant, impactful communications. Verve and Alida, both driven by customer-obsession and innovation, empower their clients by enabling them to make decisions with their customers, not for them. Together with Alida’s TXM platform, Verve will help organizations capture the voice of their customers to inform business growth and innovation.

“Simply put, Alida provides great software and Verve provides great services,” said Andrew Cooper, CEO and Founder, Verve. “The seamless integration of software and services will allow Alida clients access to as much or as little full-service CX and insights services as they need. Be that from quick tactical help to complex global strategic insights our partnership can deliver.”

The Alida Partner Network enables growth for organizations of all sizes by providing the software, enablement and expert support needed to put customers’ truth into action. As the global authority in building engaged and online communities for ongoing customer feedback, partners entrust Alida’s software to help them deliver powerful insights and a competitive advantage for their clients.

“As our premium partner, Verve sets the standard in helping clients deliver world-class CX. We look forward to our continued partnership,” said Gary Smith, SVP Channel & Partner Alliances, Alida.

To learn more about partnering with Alida, visit www.alida.com/partners.

About Verve

Verve are experts in community panels and smart digital research – delivering inspiring insight across the globe. Verve are customer-obsessed and passionate about putting customers at the heart of clients’ businesses, empowering the likes of Samsung, Walgreens Boots Alliance and Shell to make better decisions.

Find us at www.addverve.com and on LinkedIn @addverve.

About Alida

Alida believes in a world where customers are the ultimate source of truth. A world where the best business decisions are those made with customers, not for them. Alida created Alida TXM (Total Experience Management) to fuse the voice of customers and employees with the ability to innovate and deliver extraordinary customer, employee, product and brand experiences. Iconic brands like Twitter, Toyota, and J. Crew choose Alida, formerly Vision Critical, to build stronger brands, happier workplaces, winning product portfolios, and lasting customer relationships.

Follow us at www.alida.com and engage with us on social media @alidaCXM.

